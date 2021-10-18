E WALKING DINNER DI CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN A RESULTÁ UN EVENTO KULINARIO ÉKSITOSO PA GENERÁ FONDO PA E LUCHA KONTRA DI KANSER

Dediká na nos heroenan ku ta traha den kuido intensivo kontra COVID

Willemstad, 17 di Òktober 2021. E edishon 2021 di CIBC FirstCaribbean su Walking Dinner, komo parti prinsipal di e di 10 edishon di CIBC FirstCaribbean su Walk for the Cure, a resultá den un evento “sold-out” i un gran éksito.

E evento a kombiná kaminata dor di e Rif Fort village mientras ta disfrutá di un sena di kuater entrada prepará pa e mihó chèfnan di Chanterelle Bistro, Gondola, Porto Restaurant Curaçao and Steak i Ribs Rif Fort.

E Walking Dinner tababata parti di e esfuerso mas grandi den region pa generá fondo pa e lucha kontra kanser, esta CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure. Na Kòrsou a tene evento na honor di personal di kuido intensivo ku ta hasi un trabou balioso ku pashèntnan di COVID-19, hasiendo sakrifisio.

Tur fondo generá ku e evento aki ta bai pa Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds pa nan por sigui hasi e trabou balioso ku e fundashon a bin ta hasi den e lucha kontra di kanser.

Timba Engelhardt, Country Head di CIBC FirstCaribbean na Kòrsou, a gradisí tur ku a partisipá na e Walking Dinner. Un danki speshal a bai pa NuCuraçao Windparken komo e patrosinadó prinsipal di e evento, meskos tambe pa e restorantnan ku a partisipá i Renaissance Mall & Rif Fort pa nan kontribushon.

E partisipantenan mes a gosa di e kumindanan sukulento mientras nan tabata gosa entre e sintamentu pa kome i kaminata entre restorantnan.

E aña aki ta e di 10 aniversario di CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure i ta selebrá e echo memorabel aki rònt den region kaminda CIBC FirstCaribbean tin un presensha. Walk for the Cure den henter region a generá riba USD$2.9 million durante de e último añanan.

THE CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN WALKING DINNER TURNED INTO AN EXQUISITE CULINARY FUNDRAISING EVENT IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CANCER

Dedicated to our COVID Unit front-line heroes

Willemstad, October 17, 2021. The 2021 edition of the CIBC FirstCaribbean Walking Dinner, as this year’s main activity for 10th edition of the CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure, was a sold-out event and great success.

The event combined walking through the unique Rif Fort village while enjoying a full four-course dinner prepared by the chefs of Chanterelle Bistro, Gondola, Porto Restaurant Curaçao and Steak and Ribs Rif Fort.

The Walking Dinner was part of the region’s largest cancer fundraiser, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure, through which funds are raised for the fight against cancer. It was held this year in Curaçao in honour of the COVID Unit’s personnel for their valuable work, dedication and sacrifice during the COVID -19 pandemic.

All proceeds generated by this event will be donated to the Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds for the valuable work they are doing in the fight against cancer in Curaçao.

Timba Engelhardt, Country Head of CIBC FirstCaribbean in Curaçao, thanked all those who participated in the Walking Dinner. A special thanks went to NuCuraçao Windparken as the main sponsor of the event, the participating restaurants as well as Renaissance Mall & Rif Fort for their contribution.

The participants themselves enjoyed succulent dishes while interacting joyously during the sit-downs and the moving between restaurants.

This year is the 10th anniversary CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure and celebrations to mark the milestone takes place across its 16-member footprint. Walk for the Cure has raised over USD$2.9 million over the past nine years regionally.

Share on: WhatsApp

Like this: Like Loading...