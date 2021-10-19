Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

Information sought about St. Peters armed robbery

The Special Unit Robbery (SUR) of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM is investigating an early morning robbery that took place on Saturday October 16th, 2021, around 2:00 am in the vicinity of Raspberry road in St. Peters. The police seek the public’s assistance with gathering more insight/information about this case.

The robbery victim told police he was approached on Raspberry Road by two masked and dark-clothed men on a scooter. He was threatened with a firearm and relieved of his belongings. Then, the robbers fled the scene into the darkness.

A similar armed robbery perpetrated by two men who were similarly dressed and riding a scooter occurred in Cole Bay a few weeks ago.

SUR is investigating both armed robberies. Anyone with information about one or both of these robberies such contact SUR via +1 721 542 2222 ext. 204 or 205, call the anonymous tip line 9300 or a message via the KPSM Facebook.

