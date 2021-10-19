Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

Arrest made in “Coconut man” case

An arrest was made in the case of “Coconut Man” on Friday, October 15, 2021, by detectives of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM.

“Coconut Man” died on August 16, 2021, in Sint Maarten Medical Center where he was being treated for his severe injuries since he was found on April 20, 2021, lying on the ground at the back of the restaurant where he had resided. He was found by police officers and ambulance personnel in critical condition.

The investigation into the ill-treatment and death of “Coconut Man” is still ongoing.

Anyone with knowledge or information about this incident that may lead to further arrests is urged by detectives to contact KPSM’s Detectives Department on +1 721 542 2222, ext. 208, 223 or 214 or call the anonymous tip line 9300.

Share on: WhatsApp

Like this: Like Loading...