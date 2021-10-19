NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten Male victim died of drowning in swimming pool.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

Male victim died of drowning in swimming pool.

On Saturday, October 16, 2021, around 05:00 pm, Central Dispatch received several calls concerning a male who had allegedly drowned in a swimming pool on Sugar Hill road.

Several police patrols and paramedics were directed to the scene. At the location, it emerged that several persons had already pulled the victim out of the pool and were administering first aid.

Shortly after the paramedics appeared on the scene and continued giving the victim Cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but could not revive the victim. It was later determined that the victim had died supposedly of drowning.

He was later brought over to the funeral home. Respecting the victim’s privacy and the family, no further information is provided concerning the identification of the deceased. The Sint Maarten Police Force is expressing its sympathy to the family of the deceased.

