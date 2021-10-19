Public Entity Saba

Makana ferry schedule first draft presented for approval

Mr. Samuel Connor of Blues & Blues Ltd has announced that the first draft of the Makana ferry schedule has been presented to the public entities for initial approval. The schedule allows for “same day” round trip travel to St Maarten and St Kitts. Day-trippers can expect early morning departure and late afternoon return service. This means lots of time shopping, exploring, or meeting up with friends, family, or business associates. Seamless onward connectivity to Anguilla and St. Barths is in the pipeline.

It is expected that the schedule will be finalized by the public entities shortly, and residents will soon be able to book ferry tickets online or with a local agent. “We are very excited about this opportunity to connect the islands in a great way,” says Mr. Samuel “Blues” Connor. “It is a huge undertaking, but we are very focused on opening these new routes and enabling same-day passenger movement back and forth between the islands. My family and I thank the public entities of Saba and Statia for the opportunity to serve in this way”.

The M/V Makana is a 72’ Sabre catamaran fast ferry that carries 150 passengers across two decks: a main lower deck and an upper deck with a covered business class area and an open sun deck area. The vessel is fully air-conditioned. It has a bar service area and 2 bathrooms for passenger convenience. More information to follow.

Share on: WhatsApp

Like this: Like Loading...