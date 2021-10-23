Statenvoorzitter maakt kennis met SER

Willemstad, 22 oktober 2021 – Statenvoorzitter mevrouw Charetti America-Francisca (MFK) heeft vanochtend kennisgemaakt met de Sociaal-Economische Raad (SER) en heeft zich nader laten informeren over de taken en werkzaamheden van het adviesorgaan. Tijdens het kennismakingsgesprek met de fungerend voorzitter en enkele leden van de SER werd onder meer ingegaan op de SER-advisering over initiatiefwetsvoorstellen van de Staten. Op de foto van links naar rechts: directeur/algemeen secretaris van de SER dhr. R. Henriquez, fungerend SER-voorzitter dhr. J. Jacobs, Statenvoorzitter mw. C. America-Francisca en Statengriffier dhr. S. Cijntje.

Alle aanwezigen tijdens de kennismaking zijn op de tweede foto te zien, te weten: zittend van links naar rechts: fungerend SER-voorzitter dhr. J. Jacobs, Statenvoorzitter mevrouw C. America-Francisca; staand: dhren. R. Ilario, J. Zimmerman, R. Henriquez, H. Mongen en S. Cijntje, mevrouw. B. Perquin, dhren. P. Cova en C. Rojer en mw. M. Sboui-Racamy.

Presidente di Parlamento ta sera konosí ku SER

Willemstad, 22 di òktober 2021 – Presidente di Parlamento señora Charetti America-Francisca (MFK) a hasi awe mainta un bishita di kortesia na Konseho Sosial Ekonómiko (SER) kaminda e la haña un splikashon riba e trabou di e órgano di konseho i konsulta tripartit aki. Durante e enkuentro ku e presidente den funshon i algun miembro di e konseho, a elaborá riba e ròl di SER den konsehá riba proyektonan di inisiativa di lei, prosedente di parlamento. Riba e foto, di robes pa drechi: direktor i sekretario general di SER sr. R. Henriquez, presidente di SER den funshon sr. J. Jacobs, presidente di parlamento sra. C. America-Francisca i griffier di parlamento sr. Silvin Cijntje

President of Parliament of Curaçao meets with SER

Willemstad, October 22, 2021 – The President of the Parliament of Curaçao Mrs. Charetti America-Francisca (MFK) met this morning with the Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao and was informed about the tasks and activities of this tripartite advisory body. During the introductory meeting with the Acting President and some of the members of the SER, the topics discussed included among others the role of the SER with regards to private members’ bills from parliament. Pictured from left to right: Director/General Secretary of the SER Mr. R. Henriquez, Acting SER President Mr. J. Jacobs, President of Parliament Mrs. C. America-Francisca and clerk of the Parliament Mr. S. Cijntje.

