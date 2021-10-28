Government of Sint Maarten

** Honorable Minister of VROMI, Egbert J. Doran Approves Airport Reconstruction Permit **

Recently, the Minister of VROMI approved the permit for reconstruction of the terminal building at the Princess Juliana International Airport. The permit immediately authorizes all necessary modifications to the super-structure to realize its renovation and optimal functioning.

“The reconstruction of our airport is long overdue, and I am pleased that we arrived at the turning point of signatory approval. Signing that building permit gives me hope of a swift return to a fully operational airport in the very near future,” said the minister. He further noted that the permit enables the execution of necessary concrete and steel works, constructing of walls and rooms, installation of elevators, escalators, and stairwells and other tasks of similar nature.

