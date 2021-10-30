NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten Police confiscated seven scooters in control on Sunday

Several motorcyclists and scooter riders were subjected to a traffic control in Cole Bay executed by the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM on Sunday, October 24. Seven scooters were confiscated by police due to various offenses during the controls.
Police reiterate its warning to motorcyclist and scooter riders about the confiscation of bikes/scooters that fail to meet technical requirements as stated in the Road Traffic Ordinance of Sint Maarten or lack the required documentation.
Motorcycles or scooters confiscated by police must be uplifted with the required paperwork from within the period set by law or bikers will be crushed in consultation with the Prosecutor’s Office.
The control stems from the Justice Minister’s zero-tolerance policy on reckless scooters. Motorcyclists and scooter riders will be subjected to more traffic stops and checks for technical requirements and required documents in the future.
Police will execute more bike controls as more riders are observed on the road not respecting or obeying the traffic regulations and exhibiting behavior that is a nuisance to the community and endangers lives.
Anyone with information about dangerous riders or any other community nuisance should contact KPSM via + 1 721 542 2222 or emergency number 911.

