CHATA hosted a successful Gala Benefit Dinner

Willemstad, November 1, 2021 – CHATA hosted its first ever Gala Benefit Dinner last Friday at CHATA Member, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort; the evening was a success beyond words. The purpose of this event was to allow guests the opportunity to experience an escape from the real world and encounter an extravagant evening filled with insightful conversations, good company, captivating art, and fine dining. This is exactly what the guests experienced and more, as there were creative dances by dance group Ecole de Dance, moving art sculpture by Josanne Muzo & Co and of course, the inspirational and entertaining guest speaker, Mr. Jandino Asporaat.

The evening started with the guests arriving at the Royal Plaza of the Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort where they could mingle and take photos at the CHATA backdrop before heading inside. Once inside, the guests could admire the beautiful artwork by the many different artists who were also near to present their art. While walking down the foyer the guests encountered the moving sculpture before enjoying the performance by the dance groups. It wasn’t long until they could finally enter the dining hall which was decorated beautifully with black and gold accents and had talented violinist Mr. CJ Opus playing. Due to the new Government regulations, CHATA assured that the low-risk event was complying with all regulations and guests would enter the dining hall in groups to avoid agglomeration.

The dining experience started with CHATA Managing Director, Mrs. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas, welcoming everyone, thanking everyone involved in planning and contributing to the event and introducing the key-note speaker, Mr. Jandino Asporaat. Once Mrs. Seferina-Rojas was finished, she gave the floor to Mr. Asporaat. He gave an entertaining twist to introducing the topic which is close to his heart and to CHATA’s goals, Tourism Wellness. After he elaborated on projects that he’s planning on developing in Curaçao he would engage with the guests and discussed the importance of Tourism Wellness.

After Mr. Asporaat’s presentation, the guests were wined and dined with a four-course meal accompanied by a wine pairing. In between courses, the guests were mingling with other guests sitting at their tables before the art auction started. The art auction included pieces from local artists: Mishenu Cicilia, Christy Prins, Mirjam de Castro, Hilma Koelman, Hortence Brouwn, Serena Israel, Rochelle Monte, Marja Tukker, Avantia Damberg, Esmeralda Kelly, Monique Harbers, Margarita Haakmat, Merly Trappenberg, Morgaine Parris, Pito Polo, Gwen Anderson and Suzet Rosaria. CHATA is extremely pleased that all art pieces found a home at the Gala Benefit Dinner.

The evening was filled with laughter, good company, and even better conversations. This event was for CHATA to raise funds to continue investing in projects that are beneficial for the tourism sector and the community. CHATA is extremely thankful to everyone who contributed and is continuously contributing to the tourism sector.

CHATA also thanks their sponsors, KLM, Licores Maduro and Papagayo Curaçao, Easy FM as well as their partners Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, Trusz by Rich, Inspiración, Celebrations, Massive, Stilo, Confetti & Co and Ecole de Dance.

