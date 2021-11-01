NOTISIA 

CMC started providing elective treatments for SVB patients this week

Willemstad November 1st, 2021 – As soon as the Minister of Health confirmed that the funds for November would be made available for SVB patients, Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) started planning the treatments. As announced last week, the first group of SVB patients would start today, Monday, November 1st. A total of 47 patients have been scheduled for procedures this week, of which 33 are SVB patients.

The planning department is working in close collaboration with the specialists to go through the waiting list and prioritize those needing more immediate care. The department calculated that approximately 300 operations can take place during the month of November, of which 240 are SVB patients. In total there is a waiting list of 1,646 patients (1,539 from SVB).

