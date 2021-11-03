U.S. Consulate General Curacao

It is inspiring to see how Curacao and the region come together to celebrate World Series Champions Atlanta Braves and their very own Ozzie Albies. We hope Ozzie will inspire local baseball players to continue practicing and reach their full potential. Congratulations to the team, to Ozzie, and to Curacao!

P.S.: The United States can offer students, perusing higher education, schools with a Student-Athlete program, where you can study and play baseball. Interested students can contact EducationUSA for more information.

