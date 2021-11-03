NOTISIA 

U.S. Consulate General Curacao It is inspiring to see how Curacao and the region come together to celebrate World Series Champions Atlanta Braves and their very own Ozzie Albies

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

 

 

U.S. Consulate General Curacao

It is inspiring to see how Curacao and the region come together to celebrate World Series Champions Atlanta Braves and their very own Ozzie Albies. We hope Ozzie will inspire local baseball players to continue practicing and reach their full potential. Congratulations to the team, to Ozzie, and to Curacao!
P.S.: The United States can offer students, perusing higher education, schools with a Student-Athlete program, where you can study and play baseball. Interested students can contact EducationUSA for more information.

 

Click here / Klik aki pa wak kuantu aktividat interesante e muchanan ta hasi https://www.facebook.com/Total-Care-Institute-454507071305043
Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

DISKRIMINASHON I DESIGUALDAT DEN REINO

REDAKSHON 0

Promé Minister a hai apertura di Themadag Zeden na Acoya

REDAKSHON 0

BONAIRE: DIA DI TRABOU PA POSISHONÁ SENTRO PA HUBENTUT I FAMIA (SHIF) / TAAKDAG OM HET CENTRUM VOOR JEUGD EN GEZIN TE POSITIONEREN

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Contact us



Connecting...
created by TelegramWordpress.com
error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: