Detenshonnan nobo den investigashon Themis / New arrests in the large-scale Themis investigation

Detenshonnan nobo den investigashon Themis

Djabierne 5 di novèmber 2021, riba orden di Fiskal di Kòrsou, a detené e hende muhé L.E.L., di 36 aña di edat, i e hende hòmber G.A.R.P., di 60 aña, den e investigashon denominá Themis. Ta sospechá ambos di ta forma parti di un organisashon kriminal i di a partisipá den e labamentu di sèn deliktivo pa e mesun organisashon aki. A detené ambos sospechoso i nan a ser interogá varios biaha. A pone tur dos den libertat djadumingu 7 di novèmber 2021.

A identifiká L.E.L. y G.A.R.P. aña pasá despues ku e investigashon finansiero kònter di e sospechosonan anteriomente detené a revelá ku probabelmente nan a fasilitá e labamentu di sèn deliktivo via di nan empresanan na Kòrsou. L.E.L. y G.A.R.P. ta direktor di nan propio empresa di propiedat (“real estate”) na Kòrsou. E sospecho ta ku nan lo a husa nan empresa pa skonde sèn deliktivo di e organisashon. Mirando e intensidat di e koperashon, ta sospechá nan di no a solamente aktua komo fasilitadó di e organisashon, sino ku tambe nan lo ta forma parti di e mesun organisashon aki.

E detenshonnan di L.E.L. y G.A.R.P. ta forma parti di e investigashon finansiero ku ta tumando lugá den Themis. E ophetivo ta lokalisá i eventualmente konfiská e rekursonan optené dor di kometé echonan kastigabel. For di e inisio di e investigation, a konfiská biennan den varios país. A konfiská biennan balioso na Kòrsou, Hulanda i Gran Bretania. Na tur tin dos kas, tres tereno, seis vehíkulo i varios biennan manera diamante, oloshinan karu i un gran kantidat di sèn kèsh. E montante total di e biennan konfiská ta suma un 2.700.000 NAf.

Themis ta e investigashon di delitunan kometé den e último añanan den diferente pais den Reino Hulandes i den eskterior. Spesífikamente pa e investigashon aki a forma un ekipo di investigashon spesial, ku ta konsistí di miembronan di kuerponan polisial di Sint Maarten, Kòrsou, Aruba i Recherche Samenwerkingsteam (RST). E ekipo investigativo aki ta ser dirigí dor di Fiskal di Sint Maarten i Fiskal di Kòrsou. Anteriormente, na novèmber 2020 i febrüari 2021, detenshonannan a tuma lugá den marko di e investigashon aki.

New arrests in the large-scale Themis investigation

On Friday November 5, 2021, by order of the Prosecutor in Curaçao, the 36-year-old female L.E.L. and the 60-year-old male G.A.R.P. were arrested in the large-scale investigation known as Themis. Both are suspected of being part of a criminal organization and of having been involved in laundering criminally obtained assets for that same organization. Both suspects were taken into custody and interrogated several times. They were released on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

L.E.L. and G.A.R.P. first came into the picture last year after the financial investigation against previously arrested suspects revealed that they had probably facilitated the laundering of criminal assets through their Curaçao companies. L.E.L. and G.A.R.P. are both directors of their own real estate company in Curacao. Among other things, they are suspected of having used their companies in concealing the organization’s criminal assets. Given the intensity of the cooperation, they are also suspected of not only having acted as facilitators for the organization, but of actually being part of the criminal organization.

The arrests of L.E.L. and G.A.R.P. are part of the financial investigation that is taking place within Themis. The aim is to trace and eventually confiscate assets obtained by the commission of criminal acts. Since the start of the investigation, assets have been seized in several countries. Valuables have been seized in Curacao, the Netherlands, and Great Britain.In total there are two houses, three plots of land, six vehicles, various valuables such as diamonds and expensive watches and a large amount of cash. The total amount of seized assets is around NAf 2,700,000.00.

Themis is the investigation into criminal offences committed in recent years in the various countries of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and abroad. A special investigation team was created for this purpose, consisting of members of the police forces of Sint Maarten, Curaçao, Aruba and the Recherche Samenwerkingsteam (RST). This investigative team is headed by the Public Prosecutor of Sint Maarten as well as the Public Prosecutor of Curaçao. Earlier arrests in this investigation were carried out in November 2020 and in February 2021.

Opnieuw aanhoudingen in grootschalig onderzoek Themis

Op vrijdag 5 november 2021 zijn op bevel van de Officier van justitie te Curaçao de 36 jarige vrouw L.E.L. en de 60 jarige man G.A.R.P. aangehouden in het grootschalig onderzoek genaamd Themis. Beiden worden verdacht deel uit te maken van een criminele organisatie en betrokken te zijn geweest bij het witwassen van crimineel verkregen vermogen voor die organisatie. Beide verdachten zijn in verzekering gesteld en meerdere malen verhoord. Op zondag 7 november 2021 zijn zij in vrijheid gesteld. L.E.L. en G.A.R.P. kwamen het afgelopen jaar in beeld nadat uit het financieel onderzoek tegen eerder aangehouden verdachten naar voren was gekomen dat zij vermoedelijk via hun Curaçaose bedrijven die verdachten hebben gefaciliteerd bij het witwassen van crimineel vermogen. L.E.L. En G.A.R.P. zijn allebei directeur van een eigen vastgoedbedrijf op Curacao. Zij worden er onder meer van verdacht hun bedrijven gebruikt te hebben bij het verhullen van crimineel vermogen voor de organisatie. Gezien de intensiteit van de samenwerking worden ze er tevens van verdacht niet enkel faciliterend te hebben opgetreden voor de organisatie, maar feitelijk ook deel uit te maken van de criminele organisatie.

De aanhoudingen van L.E.L. en G.A.R.P. zijn onderdeel van het financiële onderzoek dat binnen Themis plaatsvindt. Het doel hiervan is het traceren en uiteindelijk afpakken van vermogen dat verkregen is door het plegen van strafbare feiten. Vanaf de start van het onderzoek zijn in verschillende landen goederen in beslag genomen. Op Curacao, Nederland en Groot-Brittannië zijn goederen van waarde in beslag genomen. In totaal gaat het om twee woningen, drie percelen, zes voertuigen en diverse waarde volle goederen zoals diamanten en dure horloges en een groot bedrag aan contant geld. Het totaal bedrag van de in beslaggenomen goederen bedraagt rond de 2.700.000,- NAf

Themis is het onderzoek naar strafbare feiten die de afgelopen jaren in de verschillende landen van het Koninkrijk der Nederlanden en in landen daarbuiten zijn gepleegd. Speciaal voor dit onderzoek is daarom een rechercheteam geformeerd, bestaande uit leden van de politiekorpsen van Sint Maarten, Curaçao, Aruba en het Recherche Samenwerkingsteam (RST). Dit rechercheteam staat onder leiding van het Openbaar Ministerie Sint Maarten en het Openbaar Ministerie Curaçao. Eerder hebben in dit onderzoek in november 2020 en in februari 2021 aanhoudingen plaatsgevonden.

