

Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

SUR detectives investigating several robberies

Detectives of the Special Unit Robberies (SUR) are investigating a spree of robberies that occurred over the past weeks.

On Friday, November 12, between 7:00pm and 8:00pm, two suspects, dressed in dark clothing, robbed three supermarkets in Dutch Quarter. During each robbery, the unknown perpetrator(s) entered the establishment brandishing a weapon and demanding the daily earnings.

Due to the uptick in armed robberies over the last few weeks, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) urges business owners and residents in general to minimize the risk of being targeted by criminals.

The best way to tackle armed robberies is to prevent them. Understand that robbers commit crimes because they believe that the payoff outweighs any risk.

Robberies usually take place when there’s a lack of planning for emergency situations and when poor cash handling is involved.

Without the right security measures, such as a good quality camera system, many businesses unknowingly make criminal situations convenient for robbers.

Police will continue to do their part and will continue to ask for the community’s assistance. Only by working as a unit can we stop the individuals who go into the community seeking an easy payout by committing robberies.

Prevention is always better than finding a cure.

