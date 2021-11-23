30 aña di trabou di konservashon eksitoso na Boneiru / 30 years of successful conservation work on Bonaire / 30 jaar succesvol natuurbehoud op Bonaire

Persona di kontakto: Kaj Schut, Manager, Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire, 717 2225, stcb@bonaireturtles.org

22 novèmber 2021, Bonaire

30 aña di trabou di konservashon eksitoso na Boneiru

Kralendijk, 22 novèmber 2021 – E aña akí, Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) ta mira patras riba 30 aña di konservashon eksitoso na Boneiru. Turtuganan di laman ta keda un tópiko di hopi importansia pa Boneiru danki na e esfuersonan di konservashon ku a keda tumá riba nos isla for di kuminsamentu di añanan 1990. Ta un tremendo ehèmpel di kolaborashon entre e komunidat, e sektor non-profit i gobièrnu.

E meta ku a logra ta un kambio di persepshon i di balor kultural di turtuga di laman, for di un fuente importante di kuminda pa para bira un aspekto ku fama i apresiá komo un parti importante di e salubridat general di Boneiru su ref di koral presioso i na mes momentu pa ekonomia di nos isla, komo ku turtuganan di laman ta un espesie fasinante ku ta atraé sambuyadónan pa bini e isla.

Si lo no a hasi e trabou akí, kasi sigur turtuganan di laman lo no tabata presente mas na nos isla pa motibu di e status ku nan ta (krítikamente) den peliger di eksistensia rònt mundu. Tin hopi otro proyekto eksitoso mas na mundu. Pero no a alkansá ainda un éksito general di populashon stabil globalmente. Esaki ta indiká ku e trabou mester kontinuá.

Na algun lugá, manera na Boneiru, e situashon a kambia di e situashon ku tabata mira mas i mas ménos turtuga pa esun di un populashon stabil di turtuga lokal. Sinembargo, tin otro sitio ku ta keda mira sifranan ku ta bahando. E karakter migratorio di turtuga di laman ta pone nos rekordá e konekshon ku kosnan tin ku otro, kambio na sierto sitio lo afektá otro sitio.

E presioso animalnan akí ta invitá nos tur pa traha huntu tantu na nivel lokal komo nivel mundial pa purba di stòp ku nan sifranan di populashon ta sigui baha mas tantu. Meskos ku hopi otro espesie, di kua tin hopi ku a disparsé kaba, e menasa di turtuga di laman ta kousá pa subimentu di pedida di produkto, ku ta mará na e populashon humano ku ta kresiendo kontinuamente, sin ku tin ningun plan di usuario. Eksistensia huntu ku otro i kompartí un planeta huntu ta rekirí un aktitut responsabel i konsiente, i e komunidat di Boneiru meresé kredibilidat pa e trabou ku el a hasi durante e 30 aña tras di lomba. Di un solo persona individual kende na 1991 a tuma desishon pa “hasi algu na e kousa” te ku e investigashon ku ta tumando lugá i e trabou di konservashon di sentenáres di persona pa salba turtuga di laman. Ku e trabou hasí pa voluntarionan, personal dediká, organisashonnan sostenedó, donantenan individual generoso, stazjèrnan, skolnan ku a habri nan porta pa kompartí konosementu ku muchanan, gobièrnu ku a hasi kambio di lei pa yega na protekshon kompleto di turtuga di laman, sentronan di buseo i otro kompanianan lokal i internashonal, partnernan lokal non-profit: ku un kombinashon di harimentu ku lágrima, a krea STCB denter di e komunidat di Boneiru i ku ta kore den benanan di e isla su identidat i espíritu fasinante.

Kòntá na edat di turtuga, lo konsiderá STCB komo unu adulto ku ta kla pa bai reprodusí pa restu di su eksistensia. E siklo di bida di turtuga di laman ta unu kompliká i yen di peliger for di inisio di su bida. Awor ku STCB ta un organisashon madurá i profeshonal, ta su mandato pa kontinuá ku e trabou sistemátikamente i ku ekspertisio pa suavisá tantu e efektonan humano i komo esunnan relashoná ku wer ku ta forma menasa pa turtuga di laman. Esaki por tuma lugá solamente ku e kontinuo sosten di personanan individual, organisashonnan i institutonan.

STCB su personal i Direktiva ke yama danki na tur hende ku a forma parti di nan biahe di eksistensia di 30 aña. Kada persona embolbí ta parti di e tópiko eksitoso di protehá turtuga di laman na Boneiru. Masha danki!

Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) ta un organisashon non gubernamental (NGO) pa hasi investigashon i pa konservashon di turtuga di laman ku ta protehando turtuga di laman for 1991.

22 November 2021, Bonaire

30 years of successful conservation work on Bonaire

Kralendijk, 22 November 2021 – This year, Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) is looking back on 30 years of successful conservation work on Bonaire. Sea turtles continue to be iconic for Bonaire thanks to the conservation efforts that have taken place on the island since the early 1990s. It is a great example of collaboration between the community, the non-profit sector and the government.

The goal that has been achieved is a change of perception and cultural value of sea turtles, from being an important food source to becoming iconic and appreciated as an important part for the overall health of Bonaire’s precious reef and at the same time for the island’s economy, as sea turtles are a charismatic species that attract divers to the island.

Had the work not been done, sea turtles would most likely not be around the island anymore because of their (critically) endangered status worldwide. There are many other successful projects around the world. However, an overall success of stable populations globally has not been achieved yet, indicating that the work has to continue.

Some places, like Bonaire, went from seeing fewer individuals to a stable resident population. However, other places continue to see numbers declining. The migratory nature of sea turtles reminds us about the connectivity of things; changes in one place will certainly affect other places.

These precious animals invite all of us to work together both locally and internationally to try to stop their numbers declining further. Similar to many other species, many of which have already disappeared, sea turtles became threatened due to an increasing demand of the product, linked to the continuously growing human population, without any ‘user-plan’. Coexisting and sharing one planet in harmony requires a responsible and conscious attitude, and Bonaire’s community deserves credit for the work that has been done in the past 30 years. From a single individual who in 1991 decided “to do something about it” to the ongoing research and conservation work done by hundreds of people to save sea turtles. With the job done by volunteers, dedicated staff, supporting organizations, generous individual donors, interns, schools opening their doors to share knowledge with children, the government amending legislation to fully protect turtles, dive shops and other local and international companies, local non-profit partners: a combination of laughter and tears, STCB was created within this community and it is entrenched in the island’s amazing identity and spirit.

In turtle years, STCB would be considered an adult individual ready to breed for the rest of its existence. The life cycle of sea turtles is complex and full of dangers from the get-go. Now that STCB is a mature, professional organization, it is their mandate to continue to work systematically and with expertise to mitigate both human- and weather-related effects that threaten sea turtles. This can only be done with the ongoing support from people, organizations and institutions.

STCB staff and their Board would like to thank everyone who has been part of this 30-year journey. Each person involved is part of this successful story of protecting sea turtles on Bonaire. Thank you!

Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) is a non-governmental research and conservation organization that has been protecting sea turtles since 1991.

22 november 2021, Bonaire

30 jaar succesvol natuurbehoud op Bonaire

Kralendijk, 22 november 2021 – Dit jaar kijkt Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) terug op 30 jaar succesvol natuurbehoud op Bonaire. Mede dankzij de succesvolle inspanningen voor natuurbehoud van de afgelopen 30 jaar, zijn zeeschildpadden nog steeds iconisch voor Bonaire. Het is een mooi voorbeeld van samenwerking tussen de gemeenschap, de non-profitsector en de overheid.

Er heeft een verandering plaatsgevonden in de perceptie en culturele waarde van zeeschildpadden, van een voedselbron tot iconisch en gewaardeerd als een belangrijk onderdeel voor de algehele gezondheid van Bonaire’s kostbare rif en tegelijkertijd voor de economie van het eiland, aangezien zeeschildpadden charismatische dieren zijn die duikers naar het eiland trekken.

Vanwege de (ernstig) bedreigde status wereldwijd, zouden zeeschildpadden – zonder de inspanningen en samenwerking ten behoeve van natuurbehoud – waarschijnlijk niet meer op het eiland zijn. Hoewel er vele andere succesvolle projecten zijn over de hele wereld, is er nog geen sprake van een wereldwijde stabiele populatie. Om deze reden is het van groot belang het werk voort te zetten.

Op sommige plekken, zoals Bonaire, is er een groei te zien in het aantal zeeschildpadden, van minder individuen naar een stabiele populatie. In andere gebieden blijven de aantallen echter afnemen. De migrerende aard van zeeschildpadden herinnert ons aan de verbondenheid van dingen; veranderingen op de ene plaats zullen zeker gevolgen hebben voor andere plaatsen.

Deze prachtige dieren nodigen ons uit om zowel lokaal als internationaal samen te werken om zo te voorkomen dat hun aantallen verder terug zullen lopen. Net als veel andere soorten, waarvan er al veel zijn verdwenen, werden zeeschildpadden bedreigd door een toenemende vraag naar het product, gekoppeld aan de voortdurend groeiende menselijke populatie, zonder enig ‘gebruikersplan’. Het samenleven en in harmonie delen van één planeet vereist een verantwoordelijke en bewuste houding, en de gemeenschap van Bonaire verdient lof voor het werk dat in de afgelopen 30 jaar is gedaan. Van een enkele persoon die in 1991 besloot “er iets aan te doen” tot het voortdurende onderzoeks- en beschermingswerk van honderden mensen om zeeschildpadden te redden. Vrijwilligers, toegewijd personeel, ondersteunende organisaties, gulle individuele donateurs, stagiaires, scholen die hun deuren openen om kennis te delen met kinderen, de overheid die wetgeving wijzigt om schildpadden volledig te beschermen, duikwinkels en andere lokale en internationale bedrijven, lokale non-profit partners: een combinatie van lachen en tranen, STCB werd gecreëerd binnen deze gemeenschap en de organisatie is verankerd in de prachtige identiteit en geest van het eiland.

In schildpadjaren zou STCB worden beschouwd als een volwassen individu, klaar om te broeden voor de rest van haar bestaan. De levenscyclus van zeeschildpadden is vanaf het begin complex en vol gevaren. Nu STCB een volwassen, professionele organisatie is, is het hun mandaat om systematisch en met expertise te blijven werken aan het verminderen van zowel mens- als weergerelateerde effecten die zeeschildpadden bedreigen. Dit kan alleen met de voortdurende steun van mensen, organisaties en instellingen.

STCB-medewerkers en haar bestuur willen iedereen bedanken die deel heeft uitgemaakt van deze 30-jarige reis. Elke betrokkene maakt deel uit van dit succesvolle verhaal over het beschermen van zeeschildpadden op Bonaire. Bedankt!

Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire is een niet-gouvernementele organisatie welke zich inzet voor de bescherming van Bonaire’s bedreigde zeeschildpadden sinds 1991.

