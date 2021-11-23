NOTISIA 

CMC ta ekstendé orario di bishita / CMC extends visiting hours

CMC ta ekstendé orario di bishita

Willemstad, 17 di novèmber 2021 – Entrante di djaluna, 22 di novèmber, Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) ta ekstendé orario di bishita pa tur dia di 11or di mainta pa 1or di mèrdia y di 5or di atardi pa 7or di anochi. Pashèntnan por risibí te ku 2 bishita durante e orarionan aki. Tene kuenta ku mester bisti tapa boka pa drenta hospital y keda mantené reglanan di distansia sosial y higiene di man pa nos por keda protehá nos pashèntnan y nos koleganan. No ta permití bishita ku tin síntomanan di COVID-19 ku ta inkluí entre otro tosamentu, nanishi ku ta kore, diarea, sakamentu, keintura.

 

CMC extends visiting hours

Willemstad, November 17th, 2021 – Starting Monday, November 22nd, Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) will extend the daily visiting hours to 11am – 1pm and 5pm – 7pm. Patients can received up to 2 visitors during these hours. Keep in mind that to enter the hospital you must wear a facemask and maintain social distancing as well as hand hygiene rules to help us protect our patients and our colleagues. Visitors with COVID-19 symptoms are prohibited to enter to the hospital. These symptoms include, among others, coughing, runny nose, diarrhea, vomiting, and fever.

