CMC ta ekstendé orario di bishita / CMC extends visiting hours

Willemstad, November 17th, 2021 – Starting Monday, November 22nd, Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) will extend the daily visiting hours to 11am – 1pm and 5pm – 7pm. Patients can received up to 2 visitors during these hours. Keep in mind that to enter the hospital you must wear a facemask and maintain social distancing as well as hand hygiene rules to help us protect our patients and our colleagues. Visitors with COVID-19 symptoms are prohibited to enter to the hospital. These symptoms include, among others, coughing, runny nose, diarrhea, vomiting, and fever.