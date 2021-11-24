DCNA ta fasilitá plataforma pa investigashon di áreanan marino protehá den Karibe

Willemstad – E konvenshon di Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) a kuminsá ku un workshop tokante resistensia pa kambio di klima. El a sirbi komo plataforma pa e investigadónan di Koninklijk Instituut voor Taal-, Land en Volkenkunde (KILTV) i ekspertonan den Karibe Ulandes kompartí konosementu ku otro. E partisipantenan a diskutí e impakto di kambio di klima riba ekosistemanan marino den Karibe Ulandes i otro asuntunan relatá na esaki.

Diferente perspektiva

E workshop aki ta parti di un proyekto piloto ku ta trata na analisá i komprondé e impakto di kambio di klima riba áreanan marino protehá na Indonesia i den Karibe. Pa por yega na un nivel di komprondementu mas eksakto posibel, ta importante pa risibí informashon sientífiko i práktiko. Yvonne Kunz, e prinsipal investigadó doktorá di KITLV, ta splika dikon: “Kompartí konosementu ta un aspekto klave den e proyekto piloto aki. Si nos ke komprondé e impakto di kambio di klima riba áreanan marino protehá, nos mester papia ku esnan ku berdaderamente ta eksperensiá e impakto aki. Esaki ta nos motivashon prinsipal pa optené informashon for di mas tantu fuente posibel.”

Kolaborashon ku DCNA

David Kloos, lider di e proyekto aki na KITLV, ta sigui amplia bisando ku “DCNA a keda enbolbí den e proyekto aki for di un inisio. Nan ta un grupo di interes importante den Karibe.” E investigashon ta un análisis komparativo i ta importante pa por kompará riba diferente aspekto. Kloos ta sigui splika: “Maneho versus práktika ta un aspekto di komparashon importante, pero tambe e kantidat di añanan ku e áreanan marino protehá ta eksistí. Nos a skohe pa investigá áreanan protehá na Boneiru i Aruba, kaminda tin un diferensia di aña di eksistensia.” Komparando Karibe i Indonesia, KITLV por analisá un otro tipo di diferensia tambe. E yamada pa protehá sierto áreanan den Karibe ta mas ‘bottom-up’, miéntras ku na Indonesia e inisiativa ta bini mas di parti di gobièrnu. Ademas, e kontrastenan aki ta fasilitá análisis i komparashon di diferente punto di salida pa loke ta trata konservashon di ekosistemanan marino”.

Impakto di kambio klimatológiko

Algun hende ta konsiderá kambio di klima algu teóriko, apesar ku e region di Karibe a kuminsá sinti su efektonan kaba. Melanie Meijer zu Schlochtern di DCNA ta amplia: “Nos a opservá un deterioro di nos refnan di koral. Esaki mayoria siudadano lo no ta konsiente di dje, pero si nos refnan sigui deteriorá sin ku nos intervení, e awanan blou i kristalino ku nos konosé awe por bira bèrdè. Si nos kòrda riba e balor ekonómiko di nos refnan di koral, nos lo komprondé ku deterioro di nos refnan di koral tin un impakto direkto riba turismo, un di e pilánan mas importante di nos ekonomia.” Tur hende por i mester kontribuí na mitigá e impakto di kambio klimatológiko.

E proyekto piloto aki ta keda ehekutá den estrecho kolaborashon ku Nederlands Instituut voor Ecologie (NIOO), Netherlands Institute for Advanced Studies (NIAS) i vários partner na Indonesia i den Karibe. Pa mas informashon tokante e proyekto piloto aki i tepnan práktiko por bishitá página di Facebook di DCNA: DutchCaribbeanNatureAlliance.

Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance faciliteert platform voor

onderzoek naar beschermde mariene gebieden in het Caribisch gebied

Willemstad – De conventie van de Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) begon met een workshop over bestendigheid tegen klimaatverandering. De workshop diende als platform voor het delen van kennis tussen onderzoekers van het Koninklijk Instituut voor Taal-, Land- en Volkenkunde (KITLV), en deskundigen in het Caribische deel van het Koninkrijk. De deelnemers bespraken de impact van klimaatverandering op mariene ecosystemen in de Nederlandse Cariben en aanverwante kwesties.

Verschillende perspectieven

Deze workshop maakt deel uit van een proefproject dat tot doel heeft de impact van klimaatverandering op beschermde mariene gebieden in Indonesië en het Caribisch gebied te onderzoeken. Om een goed inzicht te krijgen in de belangrijkste kwesties en uitdagingen, is het van groot belang te luisteren naar deskundigen uit verschillende vakgebieden, zowel binnen als buiten de academische wereld. Yvonne Kunz, postdoctoraal hoofdonderzoeker aan het KITLV merkt op dat “als we de impact van klimaatverandering op beschermde mariene gebieden willen begrijpen, moeten we samenwerken met diegenen die deze impact uit de eerste hand ervaren. Dit is onze belangrijkste motivatie om informatie te verkrijgen uit zoveel mogelijke bronnen.”

Samenwerking met DCNA

David Kloos, projectleider bij het KITLV, legt verder uit: “DCNA is al vanaf het begin bij dit proefproject betrokken. Zij zijn een belangrijke stakeholder in het Caribisch gebied.” Het project is een vergelijkende analyse, en de onderzoekers zorgen ervoor dat cruciale vergelijkingen worden gemaakt vanuit verschillende invalshoeken. De heer Kloos zegt dat “beleid versus praktijk één aspect is, maar ook het aantal jaren dat de mariene beschermde gebieden bestaan. Zo hebben wij bijvoorbeeld ervoor gekozen om beschermde gebieden op Aruba en Bonaire te onderzoeken, waar er een verschil is in bestaansjaren. Door Indonesië en het Caribisch gebied te vergelijken, kan het KITLV nog een ander aspect analyseren. Terwijl in het Caribisch gebied de noodzaak om mariene gebieden te beschermen een “bottom-up” benadering kent, worden in Indonesië de initiatieven meer door de overheid geleid. Bovendien maken deze contrasten de vergelijking en analyse van verschillende natuurbehoud invalshoeken iets makkelijker.”

Gevolgen van klimaatverandering

Voor sommigen wordt klimaatverandering gezien als een theoretische kwestie, ook al begint het Caribisch gebied de gevolgen ervan te ondervinden. Melanie Meijer zu Schlochtern van DCNA stelt dat “we een achteruitgang van onze koraalriffen hebben waargenomen. De meerderheid van onze bevolking is zich hier misschien niet van bewust, maar als we deze achteruitgang niet stoppen, kunnen we eindigen met groen water, in plaats van de kristalheldere blauwe zeeën die we nu kennen. Als we ons maar meer bewust worden van de economische waarde van deze koraalriffen, zullen we snel gaan beseffen dat verdere achteruitgang een directe negatieve impact zal hebben op het toerisme, een van de belangrijkste economische pijlers van onze eilanden.” Iedereen kan en moet bijdragen tot het beperken van de gevolgen van klimaatverandering.

Dit proefproject wordt uitgevoerd in samenwerking met het Nederlands Instituut voor Ecologie (NIOO), het Netherlands Institute for Advanced Studies (NIAS), en diverse partners in Indonesië en het Caribisch gebied.

Meer informatie over dit proefproject en praktische tips zijn te vinden op de Facebook-pagina van DCNA: DutchCaribbeanNatureAlliance.

Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance facilitates platform for

investigation of marine protected areas in the Caribbean

Willemstad – The 2021 Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) Convention began with a workshop on climate change resiliency. The workshop served as a platform for knowledge sharing between researchers from the Royal Netherlands Institute for Southeast Asian and Caribbean Studies (KITLV), and Dutch Caribbean experts. The participants discussed the impact of climate change on marine ecosystems in the Dutch Caribbean and related issues.

Different perspectives

This workshop is part of a pilot project that aims to unpack the impact of climate change on marine protected areas in Indonesia and the Caribbean. To get an accurate understanding of the key issues and challenges, listening to experts from various fields within and outside academia is key. Yvonne Kunz, main postdoctoral researcher at KITLV notes that “if we want to understand the impact of climate change on marine protected areas, we must engage with those who experience this impact firsthand. This is our main motivation to obtain information from as many sources as possible.”

Collaboration with DCNA

David Kloos, project lead at KITLV, further explains that “DCNA has been involved from the very beginning of this pilot project. They represent a key stakeholder in the Caribbean.” The project is a comparative analysis, and the stakeholders are taking care to ensure that crucial comparisons are made from various angles. Mr. Kloos says that “policy versus actual operations is one aspect, but also the number of years of existence of the marine protected areas. We have chosen to investigate protected areas in Aruba and Bonaire, where there is a difference in years of existence. By comparing Indonesia and the Caribbean, KITLV can analyze yet another aspect. Whereas in the Caribbean the need to protect marine areas takes on a ‘bottom-up’ approach, in Indonesia the initiatives are more government-led. In addition, these contrasts facilitate the comparison and analysis of different conservation narratives.”

Climate change impact

For some, climate change is seen as a theoretical issue, even though the Caribbean region has already started to experience its effects. Melanie Meijer zu Schlochtern of DCNA states that “we have observed a deterioration of our coral reefs. The majority of our population may not be aware of this, but if we do not stop this decline, we can end up with green water, instead of the crystalline blue seas that we know today. If we can only become more aware of the economic value of these coral reefs, we will soon start to realize that further decline will have a direct negative impact on tourism, one of the main economic pillars of our islands.” Everyone can and must contribute to mitigation of the impact of climate change.

This pilot project is being conducted in partnership with the Netherlands Institute for Ecology (NIOO), the Netherlands Institute for Advanced Studies (NIAS), and various partners in Indonesia and the Caribbean. More information about this pilot project and practical tips can be found on DCNA’s Facebook page: DutchCaribbeanNatureAlliance.

DCNA ta facilita plataforma pa investigacion di areanan marino proteha den Caribe

Willemstad – E convencion di Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) a cuminsa cu un workshop tocante resistencia pa cambio di clima. El a sirbi como plataforma pa e investigadonan di Koninklijk Instituut voor Taal-, Land en Volkenkunde (KILTV) y expertonan den Caribe Hulandes comparti conosemento cu otro. E partisipantenan a discuti e impacto di cambio di clima riba ecosistemanan marino den Caribe Hulandes y otro asuntonan relata na esaki.

Diferente perspectiva

E workshop aki ta parti di un proyecto piloto cu ta trata na analisa y compronde e impacto di cambio di clima riba areanan marino proteha na Indonesia y den Caribe. Pa por yega na un nivel di comprondemento mas exacto posibel, ta importante pa ricibi informacion sientifico y practico. Yvonne Kunz, e prinsipal investigado doctora di KITLV, ta splica dicon: “Comparti conosemento ta un aspecto clave den e proyecto piloto aki. Si nos kier compronde e impacto di cambio di clima riba areanan marino proteha, nos mester papia cu esnan cu berdaderamente ta experensia e impacto aki. Esaki ta nos motivacion principal pa obtene informacion for di mas tanto fuente posibel.”

Colaboracion cu DCNA

David Kloos, lider di e proyecto aki na KITLV, ta sigui amplia bisando cu “DCNA a keda envolvi den e proyecto aki for di un inicio. Nan ta un grupo di interes importante den Caribe.” E investigacion ta un analisis comparativo y ta importante pa por compara riba diferente aspecto. Kloos ta sigui splica: “Maneho versus practica ta un aspecto di comparacion importante, pero tambe e cantidad di añanan cu e areanan marino proteha ta existi. Nos a scoge pa investiga areanan proteha na Bonaire y Aruba, unda tin un diferencia di cantidad di aña di existencia.” Comparando Caribe y Indonesia, KITLV por analisa un otro tipo di diferencia tambe. E yamada pa proteha sierto areanan den Caribe ta mas ‘bottom-up’, mientras cu na Indonesia e iniciativa ta bini mas di parti di gobierno. Ademas, e contrastenan aki ta facilita analisis y comparacion di diferente punto di salida pa loke ta trata conservacion di ecosistemanan marino”.

Impacto di cambio climatologico

Algun hende ta considera cambio di clima un teoria, apesar cu region di Caribe a cuminsa sinti su efectonan caba. Melanie Meijer zu Schlochtern di DCNA ta amplia: “Nos a observa un deterioracion di nos rifnan di coral. Esaki mayoria siudadano lo no ta consiente di dje, pero si nos rifnan sigui deteriora sin cu nos interveni, e awanan blauw y cristalino cu nos conoce awe por bira berde. Si nos corda riba e balor economico di nos rifnan di coral, nos lo compronde cu deterioracion di nos rifnan di coral tin un impacto directo riba turismo, un di e pilanan mas importante di nos economia.” Tur hende por y mester contribui na reduci e impacto di cambio climatologico.

E proyecto piloto aki ta keda ehecuta den estrecho colaboracion cu Nederlands Instituut voor Ecologie (NIOO), Netherlands Institute for Advanced Studies (NIAS) y varios partner na Indonesia y den Caribe. Pa mas informacion tocante e proyecto piloto aki y tipnan practico por bishita pagina di Facebooc di DCNA: DutchCaribbeanNatureAlliance.

