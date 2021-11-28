Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance ta brinda plataforma pa enbolbimentu di hóben den konservashon di naturalesa

Futuro di konservashon di naturalesa ta mustra bon

Willemstad – Un grupo di hóben komprometí tabatin e oportunidat pa diskutí edukashon tokante naturalesa i enbolbimentu di hóben den konservashon di naturalesa durante e Simposio pa Hóben riba Edukashon tokante Naturalesa organisá pa Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) komo parti di nankonvenshon anual.

Partisipashon di hóben

Un di e prioridatnan di DCNA i e organisashonnan ku ta miembro di dje ta pa enbolbí hóben den nan trabou di salbaguardia naturalesa na e islanan Karibense di Reino Ulandes. Despues di un programa di interkambio eksitoso pa hóben durante e konvenshon na aña 2019, e ekspektativanan pa e simposio di e aña aki tabata haltu. Presidente di direktiva di DCNA, señora Hellen van der Wal ta kere firmemente ku “e generashon mas yòn tin un futuro awe. Nan tin un bos i nos mester skucha nan mas tantu.” E simposio pa hóben ku resientemente a tuma lugá durante e konvenshon di DCNA tabata enfoká riba edukashon tokante naturalesa i e Agènda 2030. Un total di diesshete partisipante entre diessinku i bintitres aña tabatin e oportunidat pa diskutí riba nivel stratégiko kon nan lo ke mira konservashon di naturalesa desaroyá riba nan isla, kon nan lo ke mira nan gobièrnunan komprometé mas ku konservashon di naturalesa i kon nan ta mira nan bida i nan ta mira ku kambio di klima lo impaktá nan bida i nan medionan pa sobrebibí.

Preparashon ekstenso

Promé ku nan a diskutí e tópikonan di dia i prepará nan konklushonnan, e partisipantenan a pasa den un temporada di preparashon ku a dura tres luna. Nan a siña mas tokante medioambiente en general, e Metanan pa Desaroyo Duradero (“SDG”) i tambe nan a desaroyá nan abilidatnan pa debatí. E tópikonan spesífiko ku nan a prepará pa diskutí ta medioambiente en general, bida bou di awa, kambio di klima i edukashon tokante naturalesa.

Programa di e simposio

Señora Sietske van der Wal, representando Aruba National Parks Foundation, a yama e partisipantenan bon biní. E diskurso prinsipal tabata na enkargo di Dahlia Hassell-Knijff, responsabel pa proyekto na DCNA. Dahlia a kuminsá su karera den konservashon di naturalesa komo mucha di shete aña na Saba. Despues di su diskurso, señor Elton Villareal a guia un diskushon entre e hóbennan. Na final, nan tabatin oportunidat pa presentá nan konklushonnan na Su Altesa Real Prinsesa Beatrix di Ulanda, patrono di DCNA.

Na kaminda pa 2030

Den públiko a reina un interes notabel pa e diferente puntonan di bista ku e hóbennan a trese dilanti. Nan a presentá tres proposishon: un kampaña di konsientisashon, un inisiativa pa limpia Kòrsou semanalmente (“Cleaning Sundays”) i un konseho pa hubentut pa atendé asuntunan di medioambiente.

Sr. Tadzio Bervoets, direktor di DCNA, a sera e atardi bisando: “futuro di konservashon di naturalesa ta pinta sumamente briante.”

“Generalmente hóbennan tin un interes grandi pa siña. Despues di mira e diskushonnan di awe, nos ta mas motivá ainda pa prepará un programa inspirativo i edukativo otro aña pa nan.”, Achsah Mitchell di St. Eustatius National Parks ta komentá. E siguiente enkuentro ofisial ku hóbennan lo tuma lugá den luna di mart na St. Eustatius.

Pa mas informashon tokante e Simposio pa Hóben por bishitá página di Facebook di DCNA: DutchCaribbeanNatureAlliance

Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance biedt platform voor jongerenbetrokkenheid

bij natuurbehoud tijdens symposium

De toekomst van natuurbehoud ziet er rooskleurig uit

Willemstad – Een groep betrokken tieners en jongvolwassenen had de gelegenheid om te discussiëren over natuureducatie en de betrokkenheid van jongeren bij natuurbehoud tijdens het Jeugd- en Natuureducatie Symposium, georganiseerd door de Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance, als onderdeel van hun jaarlijkse conventie.

Jeugdparticipatie

Een van de prioriteiten voor DCNA en haar lid organisaties is om de jeugd te betrekken bij hun werk voor het behoud van de natuur in de Nederlandse Cariben. Na een succesvolle Junior Rangers-uitwisseling tijdens de DCNA-conventie van 2019, waren de verwachtingen voor het symposium van dit jaar hooggespannen. DCNA-voorzitster, mevrouw Hellen van der Wal is er vast van overtuigd dat “de jongere generatie vandaag de dag de toekomst heeft. Zij hebben een stem, en wij zouden meer naar hen moeten luisteren”. Het jeugdsymposium dat onlangs plaatsvond tijdens de DCNA-conventie richtte zich op natuureducatie en de Agenda 2030 voor duurzame ontwikkeling. In totaal kregen zeventien deelnemers tussen de vijftien en drieëntwintig jaar de kans om een strategie uit te stippelen en te bespreken hoe zij natuurbehoud op hun eiland ontwikkeld zouden willen zien, hoe zij graag zouden zien dat hun regering zich meer inzet voor natuurbehoud, en hoe zij hun leven en bestaansmiddelen beïnvloed zien door klimaatverandering.

Grondige voorbereiding

Alvorens de onderwerpen te bespreken en de conclusies voor te bereiden, hebben de deelnemers een voorbereidingsfase doorlopen die drie maanden heeft geduurd. Ze leerden meer over het milieu in het algemeen en de Duurzame Ontwikkelingsdoelstellingen en ontwikkelden. Ook hebben ze de kans gekregen om hun debatvaardigheden verder te ontwikkelen. De specifieke onderwerpen die zij voorbereidden om te bespreken waren het milieu in het algemeen, leven onder water, klimaatverandering en natuureducatie.

Programma van het symposium

De deelnemers zijn verwelkomd door Sietske van der Wal, vertegenwoordiger van Aruba National Parks Foundation. Vervolgens heeft Dahlia Hassell-Knijff een keynote speech gehouden. Zij is een projectmedewerker bij DCNA, die haar loopbaan in natuurbehoud begon als ‘youth ranger’ op Saba vanaf haar zevende. Na het debat, onder leiding van de heer Elton Villareal, kregen zij de kans om hun conclusies te presenteren aan Hare Koninklijke Hoogheid Prinses Beatrix der Nederlanden, beschermvrouwe van DCNA.

Op weg naar 2030

Het publiek toonde veel belangstelling voor de verschillende perspectieven die door de deelnemers naar voren werden gebracht. De groep kwam met drie voorstellen: een bewustwordingscampagne, een initiatief om het eiland wekelijks schoon te maken (“Clean-up Sunday”), en een jongerenraad voor milieuzaken.

Tadzio Bervoets, directeur van DCNA, rondde de middag af met de conclusie dat “de toekomst van natuurbescherming ziet er bijzonder rooskleurig uit”.

“De jeugd is over het algemeen erg leergierig en na de discussies van vandaag zijn we bijzonder gedreven om volgend jaar een inspirerend en educatief programma voor hen voor te bereiden”, aldus Achsah Mitchell van St. Eustatius National Parks. De eerstvolgende officiële ontmoeting met jongeren vindt plaats in maart 2022 op St. Eustatius.

Meer informatie over het jongerensymposium is te vinden op de Facebook-pagina van DCNA: DutchCaribbeanNatureAlliance

Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance Provides Platform for Youth Engagement in Nature Conservation During Symposium Held in Curaçao

The Future of Nature Conservation Looks Bright

Willemstad – A group of engaged teens and young adults had the opportunity to discuss youth engagement in nature conservation and nature education during the Youth and Nature Education Symposium organized by the DCNA as part of their annual convention.

Youth Participation

One of the priorities for DCNA and its member organizations is to engage the youth in their work of safeguarding nature in the Dutch Caribbean. After a successful Junior Rangers Exchange held during the DCNA convention of 2019, the expectations for this year’s symposium were high. DCNA chairlady, Mrs. Hellen van der Wal firmly believes that “the younger generation has a future today. They have a voice, and we should listen more to them”. The youth symposium that recently took place during the DCNA convention focused on nature education and the 2030 Agenda. A total of seventeen participants between the ages of fifteen and twenty-three had the opportunity to strategize and discuss how they would like to see nature conservation develop on their islands, how they would like to see their governments committing more to nature conservation, and how they see their lives and livelihoods impacted by climate change.

Thorough Preparation

Before discussing the topics at hand and preparing the conclusions, the participants went through a preparation stage that lasted three months. They learned more about the environment in general, the Sustainable Development Goals and further developed their debating skills. The specific topics that they prepared to discuss were the environment in general, life under water, climate change, and nature education.

Symposium Program

The participants were welcomed by Sietske van der Wal, representing Aruba National Parks Foundation. The keynote speech that followed was delivered by Dahlia Hassell-Knijff, projects officer at DCNA who started her career in nature conservation as a Saba youth ranger since the age of seven. After a keynote conversation led by Mr. Elton Villareal, the youth participants got the opportunity to present their conclusions to Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, patron of the DCNA.

The Way Forward

There was marked interests amongst the audience for the various perspectives brought forward by the participants. They came up with three propositions: an awareness campaign, a movement to clean up the island on a weekly basis (‘Cleaning Sundays’), and a youth council for matters regarding the environment.

Mr. Tadzio Bervoets, director of the DCNA, wrapped up the afternoon concluding that “the future of nature conservation looks exceedingly bright”.

“The youth is generally very eager to learn and after witnessing today’s discussions and presentation, we are particularly driven to prepare an inspiring and educational program for them next year.”, says Achsah Mitchell from St. Eustatius National Parks. The next official engagement with the youth will take place in March 2022 in St. Eustatius.

More information about the Youth Symposium can be found on DCNA’s Facebook page: DutchCaribbeanNatureAlliance

