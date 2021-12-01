Gouverneur van Curaçao

On November 26, 2021 an agreement was reached on a new mutual arrangement regarding the distribution of the proceeds of the auction of the Netherlands and Curaçao .

The Governor of Curaçao, Ms. L.A. George-Wout, has received a delegation from the Intellectual Property Bureau Curaçao (BIE) and a delegation of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate (EZK) on November 29 to provide information. and about the new regulation and its effects . As of October 10, 2010 the mutual regulation on the distribution of octopus revenue between the Netherlands and the Dutch Antilles will expire . Negotiations for a new mutual regulation have been ongoing since .

Minister President G . Pisas has signed the regulation in his capacity as Minister of Justice . The Minister of EZK, Mr. S . Blok involved with a video message congratulated on the achieved result and called for holding on to the good atmosphere when it comes to intellectual property cooperation . The delegation from the Ministry of EZK will also present the agreed regulation for signature to the Minister of EZK . In the video message, the minister has already stated that he is willing to validate this result with his signature in the Netherlands .

Pictured: Minister President, also Minister of Justice, Mr. G . Pisas, Mr. D . Comment, Ms. M . Everts-Anthony (BIE), Miss H . Nefs (Representative of the Netherlands), Ms. S . Jurna and Mrs. J . Konopová (both on behalf of the Ministry of EZK), the Governor of Curaçao, Ms. L.A. George-Wout and Ms. G.A. Maduro (Director BIE) . On the screen the Minister of EZK, Mr. S . Blocks .

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

