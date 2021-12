Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, 83, is positive for COVID-19. She is said to have mild cold symptoms.

The Royal House of the Netherlands announced via the Government Information Service (RVD) the news today saying that the former monarch is resting and isolating at home and following the rules of those diagnosed with COVID-19.

