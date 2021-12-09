NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

From:  Acting head of communication Department 

           Inspector E.S Josepha  

 

                                                                    Philipsburg,  December 8th  2021

Suspected arrested in connection with shooting in Blijdens Drive 

On Wednesday, December 1, various units of St. Maarten Police KPSM joined forces to apprehend suspect J.C. for whom an arrest warrant was issued for a shooting on Blijden Drive on October 30, 2021.

The suspect was arrested in Cole Bay as part of the ongoing investigation into a shooting incident in which a man was shot in his leg after an altercation on Blijden Drive. The suspect had fled the scene shortly after injuring the victim. 

The suspect remains detained pending further investigation. 

The arrest was executed with the cooperation between detectives from the Major Crimes Unit, Special Unit Robberies, and the Uniform Division.

Police thank the community for its input in the apprehension of this suspect.

