Entrega di pèrmit di konstrukshon na Margaritha City

Willemstad – Minister di Tráfiko, Transporte i Planifikashon Urbano, Charles Cooper, huntu ku Servisio pa Planifikashon Urbano (ROP) a hasi di e entrega di pèrmit di konstrukshon na Margaritha City pa konstrukshon di 29 bibienda.

  

Margaritha City ta ser desaroyá spesífikamente pa kompensá e nesesidat di kas i ofresé e kalidat, trankilidat i seguridat ku e ta ofresé. Planifikashon di e konstrukshon ta kumpli ku tur rekisito den e ordenansa di konstrukshon.

Minister Charles Cooper ta hopi kontentu ku e proyekto di bibienda, ya ku e ta ofresé e mas kas pa por baha e nesesidat i e ta trese mas desaroyo den nos ekonomia.

 

