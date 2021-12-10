Entrega di pèrmit di konstrukshon na Margaritha City
Willemstad – Minister di Tráfiko, Transporte i Planifikashon Urbano, Charles Cooper, huntu ku Servisio pa Planifikashon Urbano (ROP) a hasi di e entrega di pèrmit di konstrukshon na Margaritha City pa konstrukshon di 29 bibienda.
Margaritha City ta ser desaroyá spesífikamente pa kompensá e nesesidat di kas i ofresé e kalidat, trankilidat i seguridat ku e ta ofresé. Planifikashon di e konstrukshon ta kumpli ku tur rekisito den e ordenansa di konstrukshon.
Minister Charles Cooper ta hopi kontentu ku e proyekto di bibienda, ya ku e ta ofresé e mas kas pa por baha e nesesidat i e ta trese mas desaroyo den nos ekonomia.
