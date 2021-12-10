INTRODUCING THE SAN PABLO RESERVA 1945 COLLECTION

Curacao’s First Luxury Rum Collection

Willemstad — A.D. Jonckheer N.V., producer of Ron San Pablo, is proud to announce the launch of San Pablo Reserva 1945 Collection, a new series of luxury rums from the San Pablo family. This collection marks the opening of a new chapter in San Pablo’s history by introducing it’s first luxury sipping rums and Curacao’s first ever locally-produced premium rum.

The 1945 Collection is a series of three super premium rums: San Pablo 8 Year Old, San Pablo 12 Year Old, and San Pablo 15 Year Old. This collection offers a unique drinking experience marked by complex flavors and a smooth finish. San Pablo is proud of the fact that the 1945 Collection is blended and bottled in Curaçao, making it the island’s first-ever locally made luxury rum collection.

The 1945 Collection of rums is made from pure cane juice and aged for a minimum of 8, 12, or 15 years in American oak barrels, resulting in a smoother finish with each increase in age. The slow process of barrel-aging imparts flavors of vanilla and woody notes, as well as softens the taste resulting in a smooth rum that can be enjoyed on its own or in a cocktail. Experiencing the San Pablo 1945 Collection is a journey that begins with aromas of oak and vanilla, followed by tropical flavors of bananas, dried fruits, and honey.

Ron San Pablo was founded over 75 years ago in 1945 with the mission to create a delicious sipping rum. The launch of the 1945 Collection is a celebration of the rich history of San Pablo, while looking ahead to the future by experimenting with bold new flavors and slow barrel-aging. The new collection will be available this December in major supermarkets and bars, with a suggested retail price of ANG 70 for San Pablo 8 Year Old, ANG 85 for San Pablo 12 year Old, and ANG 100 for San Pablo 15 year old.

Ron San Pablo is distributed exclusively by United Distributors Curaçao, the leading provider of premium alcohol in Curaçao. For more information, contact [Kendall Sille].

