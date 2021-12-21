Selebrashon buelo inougural di Jetair ruta  Kòrsou – Medellín / Celebrating Jetair’s inaugural flight on the Curaçao – Medellín route

Selebrashon buelo inougural di Jetair ruta Kòrsou – Medellín

WILLEMSTAD- 21 di desèmber 2021 – Jetair Caribbean a selebrá inisio di otro ruta mas, kual ta e konekshon entre Kòrsou i Medellín. E selebrashon a tuma lugá na Aeropuerto Internashonal Hato kaminda dignatarionan huntu ku invitadonan spesial tabata presente. E buelo inougural aki ta marka inisio di e di sinku destinashon di e aerolínea. Di e manera aki e aerolínea ta sigui amplia su skema di buelo inkluyendo awor buelonan direkto pa i for di Colombia. Durante e resepshon a hiba palabra, Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, Ruisandro Cijntje, Minister di Tráfiko, Transporte i Planifikashon Urbano, Charles Cooper, Managing Director di Jetair Caribbean Antonio Ribeiro, CEO di Jetair Caribbean Robert Maas i Director of Air Service Marketing & Development na Curaçao Airport Partners, Peggy Croes.

E ruta nobo di Jetair ta hasi posibel pa mas turista for di Colombia bin eksperensiá e produkto úniko ku Kòrsou ta brinda. Diferente tipo di akomodashon, playanan bunita, historia, arkitektura, deportenan akuátiko, variedat di atrakshonnan turístiko, nos kushina krioyo, platonan internashonal i mas ku tur kos nos hendenan amabel. Ademas, e konekshon nobo ku Jetair ta brinda tambe mas opshon di biahe pa nos pueblo lokal. E buelo di Jetair lo ta riba djamars i djabièrnè. E buelonan ta keda efektuá ku un Fokker 70 ku un kapasidat di 80 stul.

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) i Curacao Airport Holding (CAH) ta felisitá Jetair ku nan destinashon nobo i ta deseá nan tur kos bon.

Celebrating Jetair’s inaugural flight on the Curaçao – Medellín route

WILLEMSTAD- December 21, 2021 – Jetair Caribbean is inaugurating an additional new route, this time, between Curaçao and Medellín. The celebration was held at the Curaçao International Airport, in the presence of dignitaries and other special guests. The inaugural flight marks the opening of the airline’s fifth destination, further enhancing its flights schedule by now including direct flights to and from Colombia. Speakers at the reception included the Minister of Economic Development, Ruisandro Cijntje, the Minister of Traffic, Transportation and Urban Planning, Charles Cooper, Managing Director of Jetair Caribbean, Antonio Ribeiro, Jetair Caribbean CEO, Robert Maas, and Director of Air Service Marketing & Development at Curaçao Airport Partners, Peggy Croes.

Jetair’s new route will allow more Colombian visitors to come and experience the unique product Curaçao has to offer, including a wide variety of accommodations, beautiful beaches, a rich history, architecture, watersports, varied tourist attractions, our local cuisine as well as international dishes and, most of all, our friendly people. At the same time, this addition also expands the travel options available to locals. Jetair will operate two weekly flights, on Tuesdays and Fridays, operated with an 80-seat capacity Fokker 70 aircraft.

The Government of Curaçao, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) and Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) want to congratulate Jetair, wishing them all the best with this new destination.

