Djaluna 20 di dezèmber, Innovation Ç huntu ku Kolektivo Curaçao, a organisá e di dos Innovation Ç Year End Conference na Landhuis Chobolobo. E promé konferensia na 2019 tabata un éksito total i e aña aki tabata di mesun kaliber.

E anochi tabata den tema di Thriving in an Evolving World (prosperando den un mundu den evolushon), kaminda shete presentadó a kompartí nan historia di inovashon i kresementu na Kòrsou pa benefisio di un mundo ku ta kambiando. Diana Martis, Jeff Macolonie, Geraume Bor, Cindy Eman, Luuk Weber, Shanti Rafael i Eunice Cijntje a papia di outentisidat, esports, fintech, agrikultura den bario, kon e akto di duna balor na algu lo definí nos futuro, manehá un negoshi kaminda kontakto di hende pa hende ta bin promé ku tur kos i kon nos tin ku envolví e próksimo generashon den nos desaroyo inovador pa Kòrsou por tuma su lugá meresí riba lista di Global Innovation Index. Nephtalie Demei a presentá e anochi i Joeri Oltheten a finalisá ku un akto di spoken word ekstraordinario, resumiendo kada presentashon di forma kreativo (chèck e Innovation Ç Facebook page).

E konferensia tabata deliberadamente chikitu i ameno, esaki definitivamente a kontribuí na e ambiente di union ku tabatin. E presentadonan, meskos ku e públiko, tabata forma un meskla variá di pioneronan ku, motivá pa un vishon eksepshonal, ta tuma akshon pa hasi di Kòrsou una isla próspero. Presentadó Cindy Eman a ekspresá esaki di forma konsiso: “Mi ta konvensí ku nos generashon ta e brùg entre e kambionan ku ta hiba nos mas leu i e grupo grandi ku nos ta trese huntu ku nos.”

Luuk Weber, e forsa tras di Kolektivo i Innovation Ç, ta wak bèk riba e anochi ku satisfakshon. “Tabata tremendo pa bolbe organisá un konferensia Innovation Ç despues di 3 aña. Mi a keda asombrá di e kantidat di talento i perseveransia ku tin riba nos isla. Mi ta kontentu tambe di mira ku teknologianan i pensamentunan nobo ta wòrdu aseptá i adoptá mas i mas. Den e próksimo añanan nos lo sigui traha duru pa trese inovashon i prosperidat pa nos isla. Nos por!”

Pa mas informashon bishitá: http://www.kolektivo.co

Afgelopen maandag 20 december organiseerde Innovation Ç in samenwerking met Kolektivo Curaçao de tweede Innovation Ç Year End Conference te Landhuis Chobolobo. De eerste conferentie was in 2019 een overweldigend succes en dit jaar heeft er niet voor onder gedaan.

De avond stond in het teken van Thriving in an Evolving World, waarbij zeven sprekers hun verhaal deelden over innovatie en groei op Curaçao omwille van de veranderende wereld. Diana Martis, Jeff Macolonie, Geraume Bor, Cindy Eman, Luuk Weber, Shanti Rafael en Eunice Cijntje hebben gesproken over authenticiteit, esports, fintech, urban farming, hoe het geven van waarde de toekomst gaat vormen, een bedrijf runnen waar menselijk contact voorop staat en het betrekken van de volgende generatie in de innovatieve ontwikkelingen zodat Curaçao haar verdiende plaats kan innemen op de Global Innovation Index. De avond werd gepresenteerd door Nephtalie Demei en werd afgesloten met een bijzondere en zeer originele spoken word samenvatting van de presentaties door Joeri Oltheten (zie de Innovation Ç Facebook pagina).

De conferentie was bewust klein en knus, wat absoluut bijdroeg aan de saamhorige sfeer. Zowel de sprekers als het publiek vormden een gevarieerde mix van baanbrekers die vanuit een bijzondere visie actie ondernemen om van Curaçao letterlijk en figuurlijk een bloeiend eiland te maken. Spreker Cindy Eman heeft het mooi verwoord “ik ben ervan overtuigd dat onze generatie de brug is tussen de veranderingen die ons verder brengen en de grote groep die we daarin mee gaan nemen.”

Luuk Weber, de drijvende kracht achter Kolektivo en Innovation Ç, kijkt tevreden terug op de avond. “Het was geweldig om na 3 jaar weer een Innovation Ç Conference te organiseren. Ik blijf me verbazen over hoeveel talent en doorzetting er op het eiland is. Het is ook geweldig om te zien dat nieuwe technologieën en denkwijzen eindelijk omarmt worden. De komende jaren zullen wij hard door blijven werken om innovatie en welvaart op het eiland te laten groeien. Nos por!”

Voor meer informatie, bezoek: http://www.kolektivo.co

Last Monday December 20th, Innovation Ç, in collaboration with Kolektivo Curaçao, organized the second Innovation Ç Year End Conference at Landhuis Chobolobo. The first conference in 2019 was an overwhelming success and this year’s conference was equally outstanding.

The evening was all about Thriving in an Evolving World, in which seven speakers shared their stories about innovation and growth in Curaçao for the sake of the changing world. Diana Martis, Jeff Macolonie, Geraume Bor, Cindy Eman, Luuk Weber, Shanti Rafael and Eunice Cijntje talked about authenticity, esports, fintech, urban farming, how the way we value things will shape the future, running a business where human contact is paramount and involving the next generation in innovative developments so that Curaçao can take its rightful place on the Global Innovation Index. The evening was presented by Nephtalie Demei and ended with an extraordinary and original spoken word summary of all the presentations by Joeri Oltheten (see Innovation Ç Facebook page).

The conference was deliberately small and cozy, which absolutely contributed to the feeling of togetherness. Both the speakers and the audience formed a varied mix of pioneers who, driven by an exceptional vision, take action to make Curaçao a thriving and blooming island, quite literally as well as figuratively. Speaker Cindy Eman put it nicely: “I am convinced that our generation is the bridge between the changes that will bring us further and the large group that we will take with us.”

Luuk Weber, the driving force behind Kolektivo and Innovation Ç, looks back on the evening with satisfaction. “It was great to organize an Innovation Ç Conference again after 3 years. I continue to be amazed at how much talent and perseverance there is on the island. It is also great to see that new technologies and ways of thinking are finally being embraced. In the coming years we will continue to work hard to continue bringing innovation and prosperity to the island. Nos por!”

For more information visit http://www.kolektivo.co.

