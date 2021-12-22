Tim di Bakunashon ta hasiendo e preparashonnan nesesario pa pronto habri e Sentro di Bakunashon na SDK bèk i ademas brinda oportunidat na tur persona di 18+ pa tuma e booster shot.
Gobièrnu di Kòrsou
[BIBANDO]: Tim di Bakunashon ta hasiendo e preparashonnan nesesario pa pronto habri e Sentro di Bakunashon na SDK bèk i ademas brinda oportunidat na tur persona di 18+ pa tuma e booster shot. Mas informashon lo keda anunsiá despues.
Klek riba e link pa tur e anunsionan di djárason, 22 di desèmber 2021: https://bit.ly/anunsio22des2021
You must log in to post a comment.