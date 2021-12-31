Suspect arrested in connection with Ginger Island Road  / Quit using the Boardwalk as a parking lot !!!!

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, December 30th 2021

Suspect arrested in connection with Ginger Island Road

Police has arrested a suspect in connection with the October 15 Ginger Island Road shooting.

On Thursday, December 30, in the vicinity of Oyster Pond at approximately 2:00pm, police arrested E.M. for whom an arrest warant was issued in connection with the October 15 shooting. He remain in police custody as the investigation continues.

On the evening of October 15, 2021, police dispatch received a call from St. Maarten Medical Center about a man with a gunshot wound to his upper arm.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of this incident had to do with a parking situation.

Quit using the Boardwalk as a parking lot !!!!

Over the last few days, the police again received reports about the parking situation on the Boardwalk in Philipsburg. On several occasions, warnings have been issued to drivers of vehicles not to use the Boardwalk as a place to park.

As this creates a dangerous situation for pedestrians using the Boardwalk. This behavior will no longer be tolerated.

Apart from cracking down on this behavior, all drivers should also note that the police will apply the “Pay or Stay” method to those found on the boardwalk.

Any driver illegally parked on the boardwalk will receive a fine. However, they will also be checking to see if the driver has any outstanding fines. Should this be the case, they will be arrested and taken to the police

