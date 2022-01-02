New Year’s day, January 1st, 2022, His Excellency, Governor drs. Eugene B. Holiday delivered his 2022 New Year’s address in which he stated:

New Year’s Day is a day of reflection, of renewal, of optimism, and of resolution. It is a day when the bond of the family brings us together in unity. … For the past half century Sint Maarten has served as a beacon of opportunity for us and many others. And it is my strong belief that Sint Maarten can continue to do so.

That is because we have built our country on our Creed “Always progressing”. … let us as individuals, businesses, labour unions and government take up our personal and collective responsibility to make this and subsequent years better for ourselves and future generations. This based on our conviction in our St Maarten Creed to always progress.