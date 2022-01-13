CMC ta limitá orario di bishita pa motibu di COVID-19
Willemstad, 13 di yanüari, 2022 – Entrante di djabièrne, 14 di yanüari, Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) ta limitá orario di bishita pa motibu di sifranan haltu di kontagio di COVID-19 den nos komunidat. Ta permití solamente 1 bishita ku ta e persona di kontakto di e pashènt entre 5or di atardi i 7or di anochi. Entrada ta solamente di garashi di banda di Pater Eeuwensweg.
- No ta permití persona bou di 18 aña den hòspital ku eksepshon di esnan ku a risibí aprobashon pa kasonan ektraordinario
- No ta permití pa sali i drenta bèk durante e orario di bishita (5pm- 7pm)
- Na entrada mester presentá ID balido pa risibí karchi di bishita
- Mester duna nòmber i fecha di nasementu di pashènt
- No ta permití bishita ku sintoma di COVID-19. No por drenta si ta nister, tosa, ku keintura, doló di garganta, nanishi ta kore, of doló di kabes.
- No ta permití akseso si bo tabata eksponé na un persona ku COVID-19 den e último 14 dianan.
- Tur bishita mester bisti tapa boka na tur momentu (Mester tapa nanishi i boka). Esnan ku no kumplí lo wòrdu guiá pa sali for di hòspital i lo no por drenta bèk.
- Bishita na pashèntnan ku COVID ta limitá
Si bo ta e (1) persona di kontakto di un pashènt bo por hasi uso di e programa di “Stay Connected” di CMC si akaso bo no por drenta den kontakto ku bo ser kerí. Yama 745-0045 òf email stayconnected@cmc.cw.
CMC limits visitors hours due to COVID-19
Willemstad, January 13th, 2022 – Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) will limit visitors hours effective Friday, January 14th, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in our community. Only ONE (1) visitor who is the main contact person, is allowed daily between 5pm and 7pm. Entrance is only through the Parking Garage on the side of Pater Eeuwenseg.
- Individuals 18 and under are not allowed into the hospital, except with approval for very rare circumstances.
- You may not come and go from the hospital multiple times during visiting hours of 5pm – 7pm.
- Upon entry, you must provide a government issued photo identification card.
- All visitors must be free of COVID-19 and illness symptoms
You may not enter if you are ill in any way, including sneezing, cough, fever, sore throat, headache, runny nose.
- You may not enter if you have been exposed to a COVID-positive individual within the last 14 days.
- All visitors must always wear a face mask, fully covering your nose and mouth. Failure to do so will result in you being asked to immediately leave the hospital and not being able to return.
- Visitation to COVID-positive patients is limited
If you are the (1) patient contact person and you are not able to get a hold of your loved one, you can make use of the CMC’s “Stay Connected” program by calling 745-0045 or email stayconnected@cmc.cw.
