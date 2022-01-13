CMC ta limitá orario di bishita pa motibu di COVID-19

Willemstad, January 13th, 2022 – Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) will limit visitors hours effective Friday, January 14th, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in our community. Only ONE (1) visitor who is the main contact person, is allowed daily between 5pm and 7pm. Entrance is only through the Parking Garage on the side of Pater Eeuwenseg.

Individuals 18 and under are not allowed into the hospital, except with approval for very rare circumstances.

You may not come and go from the hospital multiple times during visiting hours of 5pm – 7pm.

Upon entry, you must provide a government issued photo identification card. All visitors must be free of COVID-19 and illness symptoms

You may not enter if you are ill in any way, including sneezing, cough, fever, sore throat, headache, runny nose. You may not enter if you have been exposed to a COVID-positive individual within the last 14 days.

All visitors must always wear a face mask, fully covering your nose and mouth. Failure to do so will result in you being asked to immediately leave the hospital and not being able to return.

Visitation to COVID-positive patients is limited

If you are the (1) patient contact person and you are not able to get a hold of your loved one, you can make use of the CMC’s “Stay Connected” program by calling 745-0045 or email stayconnected@cmc.cw.