Government of Sint Maarten ** COVID-19 statistics **

** COVID-19 statistics **

As of January 14th, there were one hundred eighty three (183) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however one hundred thirty seven (137) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to two thousand six hundred forty three (2643) of which two thousand twenty three (2023) are locals, six hundred five (605) are tourists and 15 persons are awaiting classification. The total number of confirmed cases has increased to eight thousand four hundred thirty three (8433).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring two thousand six hundred thirty three (2633) people in home isolation. Ten (10) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seventy five (75).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to five thousand seven hundred fifteen (5715). Sixty three (63) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.