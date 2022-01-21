GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Public Entity Saba On Thursday, January 20th there are 2 new positive cases. 1 case is an import and 1 case is from contact.

Public Entity Saba

Also on Wednesday, we have 6 people recovered and out of isolation.
