GOBIERNU NOTISIA Public Entity Saba On Thursday, January 20th there are 2 new positive cases. 1 case is an import and 1 case is from contact. January 21, 2022 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Public Entity Saba On Thursday, January 20th there are 2 new positive cases. 1 case is an import and 1 case is from contact. Also on Wednesday, we have 6 people recovered and out of isolation.
