Wladimir Coco Balentien ta anunsia su retiro.

Awe mi ke anunsiá na tur mi fanatikonan na Japón ku mi ta retirá for di baseball japonés. Mi ke gradisí pa e oportunidat di hunga na Japón i e oportunidat pa un gran karera den baseball i un di e bateadornan di home run di mas grandi den baseball japonés. Rei di home run pa semper.

Today I wanna announce to all my fans in Japan that Im retiring from japanis baseball wanna thank the swallows for the opportunity to play in Japan an make that opportunity a great baseball career an one of the greatest home run hitter in the japanis baseball hr king forever

