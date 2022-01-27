Police top brass meets Dutch Quarter community representatives

Chief of Police Mr. C. John together with members of the Police management team met with representatives of the Dutch Quarter community on Wednesday, 26 January 2022.

The Dutch Quarter representatives shared with police their grievances about the issues plaguing their neighborhood.

A number of agreements was struck between Police and the community representatives during the meeting including the start of more regular contact with the community partners and residence of Dutch Quarter.

The community police officer will also participate more actively in community projects to improve the quality of life in the neighborhood.

The police management team thanks the community of Dutch quarter for its initiative, continued cooperation, and effort in making and keeping their area safe.

