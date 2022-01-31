Personal of the traffic department are busy investigating a serious accident that took place around 05.00 am on Saturday morning on the Bush road close to Miss Laly shopping center.

According to the preliminary investigation, the gray Audi and the white Volkswagen SUV were both driving on the bush road going towards the Churchill round about.

The drive of the gray Audi sedan, lost control and slammed into the one of the trucks belonging to Medow-Lands that was busy on the side of the road. Shortly after the drive of the white SUV jeep slammed into the side of the Audi sedan seconds after it collided with the truck of Meadowlands

The passenger of the Audi had to be removed from the vehicle with the assistance of the fire department.

He was later transported to the SMMC in critical condition. The other 4 victims suffered only minor injuries.They were also transported to the medical center for further treatment.