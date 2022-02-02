GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Por fabor tuma nota di e tarifanan ora ta hasi petishon pa un Deklarashon di Bon Kondukta.

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou

[TUMA NOTA]: Por fabor tuma nota di e tarifanan ora ta hasi petishon pa un Deklarashon di Bon Kondukta. Pa hasi e petishon por manda e-mail via vog.vl@gobiernu.cw òf pasa personalmente na ofisina di Lokèt di Pèrmit den Eurobuilding na Saliña.
