GOBIERNU NOTISIA Por fabor tuma nota di e tarifanan ora ta hasi petishon pa un Deklarashon di Bon Kondukta. February 2, 2022 Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [TUMA NOTA]: Por fabor tuma nota di e tarifanan ora ta hasi petishon pa un Deklarashon di Bon Kondukta. Pa hasi e petishon por manda e-mail via vog.vl@gobiernu.cw òf pasa personalmente na ofisina di Lokèt di Pèrmit den Eurobuilding na Saliña.
