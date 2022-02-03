E-training for Dutch travel trade a success

In November 2021, Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) launched a new e-course targeted towards the Dutch travel trade. The new e-training aims to provide travel agents in The Netherlands with the expert knowledge about Bonaire. This interactive training guides travel agents between videos, quizzes, and practice questions, and ends with a final test to evaluate their knowledge. After the test, travel agents are then provided with a valuable knowledge certificate. Agents participating in the e-training all enter automatically to win a stay on island. Based on their scores they are then selected to win. The hoteliers of Bonaire gathered to offer different prizes for all the duration of the training. TCB started with a first prize of 5-day stay that has been successfully won, as well as a 7-day stay. The e-training is now offering a 3-day stay until February 28th, 2022. Last year, the Bonaire e-training counted 604 registrations from Dutch travel agents. This year, since the launch of this new e-training in November, more than 80 agents registered. The e-training is open to all agents in The Netherlands and Belgium. TCB is glad to offer the opportunity to all travel agents wishing to deepen their knowledge and become experts about Bonaire to discover what the B of the ABC islands has to offer. For more information about the new Bonaire e-training click here. For more information about the current e-training prize click here.