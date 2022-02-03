Korps Politie Sint Maarten Two suspected human smugglers arrested
Korps Politie Sint Maarten
Two suspected human smugglers arrested
KPSM’s Human Smuggling Team arrested two suspected human smugglers early in the morning of February 1, 2022. The two originated from the Dominican Republic and were arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation related to human smuggling to neighboring islands.
These two suspects with initials N.R.P.H. (34) and J.M.C. (42) respectively were transferred to the Philipsburg police station where they remain in custody pending further investigation.
KPSM’s Human Smuggling Team consists of personnel of KPSM and the Royal Military Police KMar.
