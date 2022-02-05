Konstrukshon Área di Rekreashon Marie Pampoen fase 3 a inisiá a desvelá bòrchi di trabou

WILLEMSTAD- 4 di febrüari 2022 – Resientemente a desvelá e bòrchi ku ta marka inisio ofisial di konstrukshon di e terser fase di e área di rekreashon na Marie Pampoen. E trabounan ku ta bai keda realisá na e área ta forma parti di un plan maestro pa desaroyá un área di rekreo ku aktividatnan ekonómiko pa e habitantenan di Kòrsou en general i di Marie Pampoen i bisindario en partikular. Na mes momentu e área ta fungi komo un produkto turístiko kaminda e turista por topa ku e hende lokal i eksperensiá nos isla. Komo parti di fase 1 i 2 di e proyekto a konstruí diferente fasilidat na e área di rekreo na Marie Pampoen kualnan ta sumamente bon usá pa diferente grupo den nos komunidat i tambe bishitantenan. Desvelo di e bòrchi den kuadro di fase 3 a keda hasí pa Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, Ruisandro Cijntje, Minister di Tráfiko, Transporte i Planifikashon Urbano, Charles Cooper, Minister enkargá ku Salubridat, Medio Ambiente i Naturalesa, Dorothy Pietersz – Janga i direktor athunto di Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) Hugo Clarinda.

Komo parti di e terser fase di e proyekto lo enfoká riba lo siguiente: diferente fasilidat pa rekreo i deporte manera entre otro un playa ku diferente palapa, diferente posibilidat pa mucha i hóbennan por hunga i dibertí, un área pa fitness den airu liber, un pir, posibilidat pa hasi beach volleyball, 3 kiosko, diferente banki, áreanan pa piknik, edifisio pa tualèt, landscaping, iluminashon, protekshon di kosta i tambe e infrastruktura nesesario pa awa i koriente.

E proyekto ta finansiá for di fondonan ku a keda fasilitá pa Ministerio pa Desaroyo Ekonómiko (MEO). Heren2 Caribbean ta supervisá e konstrukshon miéntras kordinashon di e proyekto ta den man di CTB. E grupo di trabou ta konsistí di representantenan di e ministerionan di MEO, VVRP i GMN huntu ku CTB. E trabounan di konstrukshon ta den man di Curacaose Wegenbouw Maatschappij B.V. (CWM).

CTB ta konta ku komprenshon i pasenshi di tur usuario i spesialmente habitantenan di Marie Pampoen pa kualke molèster ku e trabounan por trese kuné.

Official start Marie Pampoen Recreational Area phase 3 Construction sign unveiled

WILLEMSTAD–February 4, 2022 –The construction sign for Phase 3 of the Marie Pampoen Recreational Area was recently unveiled, marking the official start of the construction activities. The upcoming construction activities are part of a master plan for the development of a recreational area with economic activities for

Curaçao’s population in general, especially those living in the Marie Pampoen area. At the same time, the area will also serve as a tourism product where visitors can mingle with the local population and have a firsthand experience of the island. The first two phases of this project saw the construction of several facilities at the Marie Pampoen Recreational Area, which are being put to good use by different groups in our community, as well as by visitors. For Phase 3, the sign’s unveiling was performed by the Minister of Economic Development, Ruisandro Cijntje, the Minister of Traffic, Transportation and Urban Planning, Charles Cooper, the Minister in charge of Public Health, the Environment and Nature, Dorothy Pietersz-Janga, and Deputy Director of the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Hugo Clarinda.

This third phase of the project will focus on recreational and sports facilities, such as a beach with palapas, multiple play and entertainment activities for children and youths, an open-air fitness area, a pier, a beach volleyball court, three business kiosks, benches, picnic areas, restrooms, landscaping, illumination, coastal protection, as well as running water and electricity infrastructure.

Financing for the project is provided by the Ministry of Economic Development. Heren2 Caribbean oversees the construction, while the project’s coordination is managed by the CTB. The work group consists of representatives of the Ministries of Economic Development, of Traffic, Transportation and Urban Planning and of Public Health, the Environment and Nature and the CTB. The construction activities have been commissioned to Curacaose Wegenbouw Maatschappij B.V. (CWM). The CTB wishes to thank all visitors to the facility, and especially the inhabitants of Marie Pampoen, for their patience and understanding in connection with any inconveniences as a result of the construction.

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

