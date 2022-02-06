Man found dead in maintenance room

A man was found dead on Wednesday, February 2, in a small maintenance room in Simpson Bay. Authorities have determined that the death was due to natural causes. The remains were transported to the funeral home.

Police Central Dispatch received a call around 9:00pm about a man showing no signs of life. Patrol officers and Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the location.

The lifeless body was found in a seated position in a small maintenance room located far below the building. The body was transported outside from the room by firefighters.

A doctor, who was called to the scence, pronounced the man dead.

The identity of the deceased will not be disclosed until the next of kin is notified by police.