Man found dead in maintenance room
A man was found dead on Wednesday, February 2, in a small maintenance room in Simpson Bay. Authorities have determined that the death was due to natural causes. The remains were transported to the funeral home.
Police Central Dispatch received a call around 9:00pm about a man showing no signs of life. Patrol officers and Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the location.
The lifeless body was found in a seated position in a small maintenance room located far below the building. The body was transported outside from the room by firefighters.
A doctor, who was called to the scence, pronounced the man dead.
The identity of the deceased will not be disclosed until the next of kin is notified by police.
The Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM expresses condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
