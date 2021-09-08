Bonaire welcomes the first Cruise ship after 18 months

On September 2nd, 2021 Bonaire welcomed the first cruise ship back after 18 months of a full stop due to the current pandemic.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) together with the Public Entity of Bonaire gave a warm welcome to Celebrity Equinox.

From 6:00 in the morning, you could have seen a glimpse of the ship behind Klein Bonaire and at 6:30 the tugboat “Tribon” from Curacao welcomed the ship with a water salute.

There was a small ceremony at the middle pier to commemorate this special day, where Elesier Angel, Cruise & Project Coordinator at TCB welcomed all present. Followed by speeches from Commissioner of Economics and Tourism affairs Hennyson Thielman, Miles Mercera CEO of TCB, Uclaytis Davelaar of Bonaire Cruise Tourism Association (BCTA), and Captain Dimitrios Manetas of Celebrity Equinox.