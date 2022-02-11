Government of Sint Maarten ** Operational Hours to be Extended to 1:00 AM as of Friday night **

** Operational Hours to be Extended to 1:00 AM as of Friday night **

The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunications (Minister of TEATT) Hon. Roger Lawrence extends business opening hours until 1:00am as of Friday night, February 11th.

After careful monitoring of COVID-19 data, it has been observed that the COVID-19 cases have declined by 68% for the past two weeks which is significant.

Ministry TEATT is also carefully monitoring current global trends which also show that countries worldwide are considering or have initiated preparations to transition from the pandemic to endemic phase.

The aforementioned gives us hope and the necessary momentum as the ministry is gauging its plan of approach for the evident return to normalcy.

Minister Lawrence would like to inform the public that the Economic Outlook for 2022 continues to remain positive.

As forecasted in the beginning of the year, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to expand by 14%. “We are on the right track and need to continue to remain vigilant as we push toward full economic recovery,” Minister of TEATT Hon. Roger Lawrence said on Thursday