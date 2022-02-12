Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten Confiscated drugs destroyed
Confiscated drugs destroyed
In a joint cooperation with other judicial departments, the Sint Maarten Police Force disposed of all confiscated narcotics products early Wednesday morning.
The destroyed narcotics were confiscated over the last few months by police and customs personnel in several ongoing investigations.
The drugs were incinerated under the supervision of KPSM, KMar, Customs and other government agencies in a remote location.
