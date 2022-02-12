NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten Confiscated drugs destroyed

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

Confiscated drugs destroyed

 

In a joint cooperation with other judicial departments, the Sint Maarten Police Force disposed of all confiscated narcotics products early Wednesday morning.
The destroyed narcotics were confiscated over the last few months by police and customs personnel in several ongoing investigations.
The drugs were incinerated under the supervision of KPSM, KMar, Customs and other government agencies in a remote location.
Share this page to Telegram

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Contact us



Connecting...
created by TelegramWordpress.com
error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: