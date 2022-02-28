NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Alpha team arrests woman

Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

As a part of an ongoing investigation, the Alpha Team has arrested a woman with initials S.M.F. (34) on February 22, 2022. She is suspected of being a facilitator in the importation of illegal narcotics into St. Maarten.
In relation to this investigation, police searched the suspect’s residence and confiscated several items. She was transported to the Philipsburg Police Station where she is held pending further investigation.
The Alpha Team is a joint multidisciplinary team consisting of the Police KPSM, Customs, Immigration, Royal Military Police, and the Dutch Caribbean Coastguard.
