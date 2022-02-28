Alpha team arrests woman As a part of an ongoing investigation, the Alpha Team has arrested a woman with initials S.M.F. (34) on February 22, 2022. She is suspected of being a facilitator in the importation of illegal narcotics into St. Maarten.

In relation to this investigation, police searched the suspect’s residence and confiscated several items. She was transported to the Philipsburg Police Station where she is held pending further investigation.