Firmamentu akuerdo pa maneho temporal di e área di Koredor

WILLEMSTAD- 3 di mart 2022 – Resientemente a tuma lugá firmamentu di e akuerdo pa maneho temporal di e área di Koredor. E akuerdo a keda firmá entre Gobièrnu di Kòrsou den representashon di Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, Ruisandro Cijntje i Minister di Tráfiko, Transporte i Planifikashon Urbano, Charles Cooper i Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) representá pa Hugo Clarinda, direktor athunto.

E akuerdo ku a keda firmá ta den kuadro di e desaroyo kontinuo di e área di Zakito ku ta tumando lugá algun tempu kaba pa medio di entre otro e Quick Win Plan ku aktualmente ta den ehekushon. E intenshon ta pa kontinuá ku e desaroyo di e área di Zakito i krea mas fasilidat pa rekreo i deporte pa nos komunidat. Na mes momentu e desaroyo na e área ta ofresé tambe posibilidat pa empleo i pa empresarionan por establesé nan mes.

Ku e akuerdo aki Gobièrnu di Kòrsou i CTB ta fiha e kondishonnan bou di kua ta mantené e área i e fasilidatnan ku tin disponibel pa asina krea un eksperensia úniko i duradero pa tantu nos komunidat di Kòrsou i e turista ku ta bishitá e área.

Agreement signed

for the temporary management of the Koredor area

WILLEMSTAD- March 3, 2022 – A temporary management agreement for the Koredor area was recently signed by the Government of Curaçao, represented by the Minister of Economic Development Ruisandro Cijntje and the Minister of Traffic, Transportation and Urban Planning Charles Cooper, and by the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), represented by Deputy Director Hugo Clarinda.

The agreement was signed in connection with the ongoing development of the Zakito area, including the Quick Win Plan currently being implemented. Additional developments are planned for the area, to create more recreational and sports facilities for the local community. The development at Zakito is also a source of employment, while offering opportunities to business owners to establish themselves in the vicinity.

This agreement between the Government of Curaçao and the CTB lays down the conditions for the maintenance of the area and its facilities, so as to offer a unique and sustainable experience both for the Curaçao community and tourists visiting the area.

