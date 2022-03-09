Aserkamentu di kriminalidat internashonal ta bira mihó pa Hulanda Karibense dor di konekshon direkto ku INTERPOL / Aanpak internationale criminaliteit wordt beter voor Caribisch Nederland door rechtstreekse verbinding met INTERPOL

Aserkamentu di kriminalidat internashonal ta bira mihó pa Hulanda Karibense dor di konekshon direkto ku INTERPOL

Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense, huntu ku Polis Hulandes i INTERPOL, a hasi un paso grandi den nan kolaborashon internashonal. E akuerdo ta sòru pa e islanan Boneiru, Sint Eustatius i Saba, awor via e kontakto direkto ku INTERPOL, ta den kontakto ku e sede prinsipal na Lyon i ku koleganan polisial kasi rònt mundu. Dor di esaki koleganan polisial di KPCN mes por konsultá i suministrá e banko di dato di INTERPOL i asina interkambiá informashon rònt mundu di un manera seif.

INTERPOL ta un organisashon mundial na kua tin 194 estado miembro afiliá. Kada estado miembro tin un Ofisina Sentral Nashonal (NCB). E NCB ta mantené komunikashon ku e ofisina prinsipal i ku e otro NCB nan i ta e ‘single point of contact’ pa e servisionan di mantenshon. Na Hulanda esaki ta e NCB The Hague, kual ta akomodá na e ‘Landelijk Internationaal Rechtshulp Centrum’(LIRC). Aworakí ta habri un sup-NCB na Hulanda Karibense pa promé biaha. E sup-NCB aki ta kai bou di responsabilidat di NCB The Hague.

E deseo pa un sup-NCB pa Hulanda Karibense tabata eksistí ya kaba pa basta tempu serka KPCN. Hefe di Kuerpo Interino, Ronald Zwarter i Melvin Sint Jago, komo hefe di e departamento di informashon di KPCN, a traha den kordinashon ku INTERPOL NCB The Hague na e realisashon real. ‘E islanan Hulanda Karibense ainda no tabatin un konekshon direkto ku dato di INTERPOL. Dor di esaki nos no por a ehekutá búskeda direkto di personanan”, Melvin ta splika. ‘Pa nos haña informashon pa ku kriminalnan tin biaha nos tabata dependé di hopi partidonan eksterno. Dor di establesé nos propio sup-NCB, a saka un stap for di e proseso aki i naturalmente esaki ta promové e rapides i ku esaki ta mehorá e rastreo internashonal’.

‘Ku e konekshon ku INTERPOL aki nos por señalá kriminal, terorista i otro personanan indeseá òf gruponan kriminal mas rápido i atendé ku nan di forma mas efektivo i hasiendo esaki, hasi tantu e parti Karibense di Reino komo Hulanda oropeo ainda mas seif’. Segun Jose Rosales, hefe di Kuerpo di KPCN.

Kontakto ku INTERPOL

Koleganan di intel di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense spesial di trein lo bai traha dentro di e sup-NCB. Nan ta forma e konekshon entre INTERPOL, NCB The Hague i e servisionan di mantenshon na e islanan di Hulanda Karibense, Boneiru, Sint Eustatius i Saba. Pa futuro e ambishon ta pa oumentá e aksesibilidat di INTERPOL na pòstnan di frontera na Hulanda Karibense, pa asina Koninklijke Marechaussee por interogá pasahero entrante i saliente via e banko di dato di INTERPOL.

Tackling international crime will be better for the Caribbean Netherlands through a direct connection with INTERPOL

The Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN), together with Police Netherlands and INTERPOL, took a new, major step in our international cooperation. The agreement ensures that the islands of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, are now in direct contact with the headquarters in Lyon and police colleagues almost all over the world via the INTERPOL connections. This allows our KPCN police colleagues to consult and feed the INTERPOL databases themselves and to exchange information worldwide in a secure manner.

INTERPOL is a worldwide organization to which 194 member states are affiliated. Each Member State has a National Central Bureau (NCB). The NCBs maintain communication with the head office and the other NCBs and are the single point of contact for all enforcement services. In the Netherlands, this is NCB The Hague, which is set up at the National International Legal Aid Center (LIRC). A sub-NCB is now being opened for the first time in the Caribbean Netherlands. This sub-NCB falls under the responsibility of NCB The Hague.

The wish for a sub-NCB for the Caribbean Netherlands has existed for a long time at the KPCN. Deputy Chief of Police, Ronald Zwarter and Melvin Sint Jago as head of the information department within the KPCN, worked on the actual realization in coordination with INTERPOL NCB The Hague. “The Dutch Caribbean islands did not yet have a direct connection with the data from INTERPOL. This prevented us from conducting “direct searches for persons”, ”explains Melvin. “We were sometimes dependent on many external parties for our international information about criminals. By establishing our own sub-NCB, an intermediate link has been removed from this process, which of course promotes speed and thus improves international investigation. ”

“With this INTERPOL connection, we can identify criminals, terrorists and other unwanted persons or criminal groups more quickly and tackle them more effectively, making both the Caribbean part of the Kingdom and the European Netherlands even safer,” said Jose Rosales, Chief of Police of KPCN.

Contact with INTERPOL

Specially trained intel colleagues from the Dutch Caribbean Police Force will set to work within the sub-NCB. They form the link between INTERPOL, NCB The Hague and the enforcement services on the Dutch Caribbean islands of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. The ambition for the future is to extend the access with INTERPOL to the border posts of the Caribbean Netherlands, so that the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee can also query incoming and outgoing travelers against the INTERPOL databases.

Aanpak internationale criminaliteit wordt beter voor Caribisch Nederland door rechtstreekse verbinding met INTERPOL

Het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN) heeft samen met Politie Nederland en INTERPOL een nieuwe, grote stap gezet in onze internationale samenwerking. De overeenkomst zorgt dat de eilanden Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba nu rechtstreeks via de verbindingen van INTERPOL in contact staat met het hoofdkwartier in Lyon en politiecollega’s in bijna de hele wereld. Hierdoor kunnen onze politiecollega’s van KPCN zelf de databanken van INTERPOL raadplegen en voeden en op een beveiligde manier wereldwijd informatie uitwisselen.

INTERPOL is een wereldwijde organisatie waar 194 lidstaten bij zijn aangesloten. Elke lidstaat heeft een National Central Bureau (NCB). De NCB’s onderhouden de communicatie met het hoofdkantoor en de andere NCB’s en zijn het single point of contact voor alle handhavingsdiensten.. In Nederland is dit het NCB The Hague, wat is ingericht bij het Landelijk Internationaal Rechtshulp Centrum (LIRC). In Caribisch Nederland wordt nu voor het eerst een sub-NCB geopend. Dit sub-NCB valt onder de verantwoordelijkheid van het NCB The Hague.

De wens voor een sub-NCB voor Caribisch Nederland bestond al lange tijd bij het KPCN. Plaatsvervangend korpschef Ronald Zwarter en Melvin Sint Jago als hoofd van de informatieafdeling binnen het KPCN werkten in afstemming met INTERPOL NCB The Hague aan de feitelijke realisatie. ‘De Caribisch Nederlandse eilanden hadden nog geen directe aansluiting met de data van INTERPOL. Hierdoor konden wij geen “directe zoekslagen naar personen” uitvoeren’, legt Melvin uit. ‘Voor onze internationale informatie naar criminelen waren wij soms afhankelijk van vele externe partijen. Door de oprichting van ons eigen sub-NCB is er een tussenschakel uit dit proces gehaald en dat bevordert natuurlijk de snelheid én verbetert daarmee de internationale opsporing.’

‘Met deze INTERPOL-aansluiting kunnen we criminelen, terroristen en andere ongewenste personen of criminele groeperingen sneller signaleren en effectiever aanpakken en hierdoor zowel het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk als Europees Nederland nog veiliger maken’, aldus Jose Rosales Korpschef van het KPCN.

Contact met INTERPOL

Speciaal getrainde intel-collega’s van het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland gaan binnen het sub-NCB aan de slag. Zij vormen de verbinding tussen INTERPOL, het NCB The Hague en de handhavingsdiensten op de Caribisch Nederlandse eilanden Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba. Voor de toekomst is de ambitie om de ontsluiting met INTERPOL door te trekken naar de grensposten van de Caribisch Nederland, zodat ook de Koninklijke Marechaussee in- en uitgaande reizigers kunnen bevragen tegen de INTERPOL-databases.

Contact met Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland

Handige telefoonnummers, wanneer belt u welk nummer?

Als iedere seconde telt: alarmnummer 911 (gratis) Als u een (anonieme) tip wilt geven: tiplijn 9310 Het politiebureau op uw eiland, als er geen noodgeval is: Bonaire (+599) 715 8000 of 717 8000 Saba (+599) 416 3737 Statia (+599) 318 2333 Pers vragen? 00599- 781 0195

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

