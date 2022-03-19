DEPORTE NOTISIA 

LA DOGERS TA YAMA KENLEY JANSEN DANKI!! Thank you for your 12 years of unforgettable contributions on the mound. Best of luck in Atlanta, Kenley Jansen.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Kenleyfornia love.

Thank you for your 12 years of unforgettable contributions on the mound. Best of luck in Atlanta, Kenley Jansen.

