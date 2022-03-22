Reunion lansamentu Plan di Training Sektor di Hospitalidat

WILLEMSTAD- 22 di mart 2022 – Resientemente a tuma lugá un reunion pa formalisá un akuerdo di ehekushon den kuadro di un programa di training dirigí riba sektor di hospitalidat. E akuerdo a keda kumbiní entre Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonómiko (MEO) den representashon di Minister enkargá ku desaroyo ekonómiko, Ruisandro Cijntje i Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) representá pa Hugo Clarinda, direktor athunto.

Mirando e desaroyonan aktual kaminda tin falta di personanan prepará pa laborá den sektor di turismo, Gobièrnu di Kòrsou a pone fondonan disponibel pa riba término kòrtiku start diferente trayekto di training pa prepará personanan pa por yena e vakaturanan aki. E intenshon ta pa ehekutá diferente trayekto di training kòrtiku i mediano pa prepará rònt di 1000 persona pa medio di e konsepto di werkend-leren (traha i siña).

MEO ta enkargá ku supervishon di e programa di training miéntras CTB lo ta enkargá ku kordinashon di ehekushon di e programa. E programa lo keda ehekutá den estrecho kolaborashon ku Ministerio di Desaroyo Sosial, Labor i Bienestar (SOAW), kaminda lo aserká personanan inskribí na SOAW pa partisipá. E programa lo ta habrí tambe pa personanan ku no ta inskribí na SOAW pero ta interesá den un trabou den sektor di hospitalidat. Ademas lo envolví Ministerio di Enseñansa (OWCS) pa loke ta trata e aspekto di sertifikashon di training. Partnernan di sektor privá tambe a keda aserká pa por duna nan sosten na e programa.

Meeting launching Hospitality Sector Training Program

WILLEMSTAD- March 22, 2022 – In a recent meeting, an agreement was formalized for the implementation of a training program for the hospitality sector. The agreement was made by the Ministry of Economic Development, represented by the Minister of Economic Development Ruisandro Cijntje, and the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), represented by deputy director Hugo Clarinda.

In view of recent developments, particularly the lack of trained workforce for the tourism sector, the Government of Curaçao made funds available for the launch of several training courses on short term in order to fill the existing vacancies. The aim is to have approximately 1000 persons trained through several short and medium-length courses using the apprenticeship model.

MEO is in charge of the training program’s supervision, while the CTB will handle the coordination of the implementation of the program. The program will be rolled out in close collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development, Labor and Wellbeing (SOAW), and persons registered with SOAW will be approached to participate. Those not registered with SOAW but who are nevertheless interested in working in the hospitality sector are likewise welcomed to the program. The Ministry of Education (OWCS) will also be involved, by providing the training certifications. Additionally, private sector partners were approached for their support.

