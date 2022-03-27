Papiamentu:

Willemstad, 28 di Maart, 2022 – Asosashon di restorant CRA prekupa ku subida di preis.

E anunsio di subida di preis di kombustibel entrante aprel, lo tin un impakto grandi riba nos sektor di restorant.

Den e último añanan aki, preis di gas, koriente, gasolin i disel a tripliká bo por bisa i no solamente pa e konsumidó. Huntu ku esaki, e kosto di kompra ta oumenta drástikamente pa motibu di skarsedat di materia prima. Ademas tin nesesidat di personal i dunadó di trabou ta hañé ta subi salario pa e por atraé personal. Tur esaki tanten ku mayoria empresario di horeca ta konfrontá nan mes ku problema di fluho di sen kèsh, tiki sèn pa invertí i insufisiente ingreso pa paga impuesto atrasá ku a akomulá durante di e pandemia. Por ta asina ku hopi sektor den e industria lo bai konfronta nan ku tempunan mas difísil.

Pa e konsumidó tambe esaki lo tin konsekuensha ku kosto di bida lo bira mas haltu. Komestibel den supermerkado a subi ku kasi 14% den e último dos añanan aki, mientras kosto di bida a subi ku un pormedio di 3,8%, kompará ku aña pasá. Batata, berdura i fruta a subi drástikamente, kasi 30% enkomparashon ku 2019.

Pronóstiko di inflashon

Por asumí ku preis di energia, komestibel i krudo lo sigui subi mirando e desturbio den komersio internashonal i guera na Ukrania. E kontrubishon di subida di preis di energia na nivel general di preis lo sigui subi e periodo aki, di loke a premirá i den futuro lo yega sero. Ukrania i Rusia ta eksportadóna importante di diferente produktonan di agrikultura i por spera preis nan haltu pa semia oleaginosa i grano. Por ehèmpel, panadero i produktonan di margarina i sous lo ripará esaki den nan kuenta di ganashi i pèrdidá. Ademas, Ukrania ta importante pa produsí produktonan di maishi i Rusia di amoniak i otro komponentenan básiko di fertilashon. E subida di preis di esakinan lo tin influensha riba subida di preis di agrikultura i krio di bestia i asina e kadena ta sigui bai.

Preis di komestibel na merka a subi asina tantu den yanuari, e subida den mas haltu ku merka a konosé den 40 aña. Segun sifranan di gobiernu di merka, bida a subi ku un pormedio di 7.5 % kompará ku e aña anterior. Den desèmber ta papia di 7% ainda. E inflashon a subi mas di loke eksperto nan mes a antisipá.

Banko Sentral ta informá ku preis di komestibel lo sigui subi aki na Kòrsou. Esaki ta pa motibu di preis haltu pa kuminda, ku a subi ku 7%.

Despues ta sigui bibida i tabako ku a subi ku 6% i un subida insignifikante di preis di gasooline i awa. Den e promé kuartal ta papia di un subida di 2.9 porshento. For di 2018 preisnan ta subi mas lihe ku na Merka i mirando florin mará na e dòler merikano, esaki por tin konsekuensha negativo pa Kòrsou.

E sektor di restorant ta bai tin difikultat ku e subida di preisnan aki. E sektor aki ya ta ser konsiderá karu kaba. Ta bai ta difísil pa adaptá e preisnan, mirando e efekto negativo ku esaki por tin riba klientela. Asta pa turismo Kòrsou lo keda konsiderá komo un luga karu. Ademas, KLM a anunsia subida di preis di buelo, kual lo tin influensha riba nos turismo europeo.

CRA ta asumí ku gobiernu lo tuma akshon nan pa e subida di preisnan aki, maske ta algu temporal.Por konsiderá un rebaho di impuesto, dispensashon di un schakel di OB i rebaho di impuesto di importashon. Asin’aki bo por mantené e poder di kompra, kual ta mas abou kaba i ku e pueblo por permití lo mínimo. Asina e sektor por sobrebibí e subida di preis.

Pa mas info por jama: 5250033 – Martin den Dulk

Willemstad, 28 Maart, 2022 – CRA vindt prijsstijgingen erg zorgelijk.

De aankondiging van de prijsstijging van de brandstofprijzen per april a.s. waarbij deze fors zullen stijgen, zal de restaurantsector zwaar beïnvloeden.

De afgelopen tijd zijn de gas-, elektriciteit-, benzine- en dieselprijzen bijna verdrievoudigd en niet alleen voor de consument. Daarnaast stijgen de inkoopkosten steeds harder door tekort aan grondstoffen. Tevens is er personeel tekort en moeten ondernemers hogere salarissen hanteren om personeel aan te trekken. Dit allemaal terwijl de meeste horecaondernemers kampen met grote cashflowproblemen, er weinig geld is om te investeren en er onvoldoende omzet is om betalingsachterstanden van zowel leveranciers als belastingen die tijdens de pandemie zijn opgelopen, in te lopen. Veel sectoren binnen de branche gaan dan ook moeilijkere tijden tegemoet.

Ook voor de consument geldt immers dat het leven over de hele breedte duurder wordt. Boodschappen in de supermarkt zijn in 2 jaar tijd bijna veertien procent gestegen terwijl de gemiddelde kosten voor levensonderhoud met 3,8 procent omhoog zijn gegaan ten opzichte van vorig jaar. Aardappels, groente en fruit zijn fors in prijs omhoog gegaan, bijna dertig procent ten opzichte van 2019. Maar ook vetten en oliën werden duurder, bijna twintig procent in een jaar tijd en vlees en vis met ruim tien procent in een jaar.

Inflatieverwachtingen

Men kan ervan uitgaan dat energie-, voedsel- en grondstoffenprijzen verder oplopen vanwege verstoringen in de internationale handel en de oorlog in Oekraïne. De bijdrage van energieprijzen aan de stijging van het algehele prijspeil zal de aankomende periode dus hoger zijn dan eerder gedacht en pas verder in de toekomst de nul naderen. Oekraïne en Rusland zijn belangrijke exporteurs van verschillende landbouwproducten en we rekenen op hogere prijzen voor oliezaden en graan. Dat gaan bijvoorbeeld bakkers en margarine- en sauzenproducenten op korte termijn merken in hun winst & verliesrekening. Daarnaast is Oekraïne een belangrijke producent van voermais en Rusland van ammoniak en andere basiscomponenten van kunstmest. Een prijsstijging van deze inputkosten voor de akkerbouw en dierlijke veeteelt kan op termijn leiden tot meer prijsstijgingen verderop in de keten.

De Amerikaanse consumentenprijzen zijn in januari zo sterk gestegen dat de inflatie in de Verenigde Staten het hoogste niveau in circa veertig jaar heeft bereikt.

Volgens nieuwe cijfers van de Amerikaanse overheid was het leven afgelopen maand gemiddeld 7,5 procent duurder dan een jaar terug. In december ging het nog om 7 procent. Daarmee is de inflatie zelfs harder aangetrokken dan economen in doorsnee hadden verwacht.

De consumentenprijzen op Curaçao blijven stijgen, dat meldt de Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS). Dit komt voornamelijk door de hogere prijs van voedsel, dat werd maar liefst 7 procent duurder.

Daarna volgt drank en tabak met 6 procent en verder is er een flinke stijging in de benzine- en water prijzen te zien. In het eerste kwartaal van 2021 was er sprake van een inflatie van 2,9 procent. Sinds 2018 stijgen de prijzen al sneller dan in Amerika en gezien de koppeling van de gulden aan de Amerikaanse dollar betekent dat een verslechtering van het concurrentievermogen van Curaçao.

De restaurantsector zal moeilijk deze prijsstijgingen kunnen verwerken. De sector wordt reeds al gezien zijnde duur. Het zal dan ook lastig zijn deze prijzen aan te passen gezien dat dit een negatief effect kan hebben op de klandizie. Ook voor de toerist zal Curaçao steeds duurder worden gezien. Daarnaast heeft de KLM reeds aangekondigd dat ticketprijzen duurder zullen worden, wat zeker invloed zal hebben op ons toerisme uit Europa.

De CRA meent dan ook dat het gouvernement nu snel actie moet gaan ondernemen om deze prijsstijgingen te absorberen, al is het tijdelijk.

Er kan gekeken worden naar verlaging van accijnzen, uitschakelen van een schakel van OB, en verlaging van invoerrechten. Hierdoor behoud je de huidige koopkracht, welke al laag is, en kan de bevolking zich nog het minimale permitteren. De sector kan dan de huidige prijsstijging tegen gaan.

Voor meer info bellen naar : 5250033- Martin den Dulk

English:

Willemstad, March 28th, 2022 – CRA is very concerned about price increases.

The announcement of the price hike in fuel prices as per April will cause them to rise sharply. It will have a major impact on the restaurant sector.

Recently, gas, electricity, petrol, and diesel prices have nearly tripled and not just for consumers. In addition, purchasing costs are rising very fast due to a shortage of raw materials. There is also a shortage of staff and entrepreneurs have to pay higher salaries to attract staff. All this while most hospitality businesses face major cash flow problems, little money to invest, and not enough turnover to make up for debt from both suppliers and taxes incurred during the pandemic. Many sectors within the industry are therefore facing more difficult times.

After all, for consumers too, life is becoming more expensive across the board. Groceries in the supermarket have risen almost 14% in 2 years, while the average cost of living has increased by 3.8% compared to last year. Potatoes, vegetables, and fruit have risen sharply in price, almost thirty percent compared to 2019. Fats and oils also became more expensive, almost twenty percent in a year, and meat and fish by more than ten percent in a year.

Inflation expectations

Energy, food, and commodity prices can be expected to rise further due to disruptions in international trade and the war in Ukraine. The contribution of energy prices to the increase in the general price level will therefore be higher in the coming period than previously thought and will continue to rise in the future. Ukraine and Russia are major exporters of various agricultural products and we expect higher prices for oilseeds and grain. Bakers and margarine and sauce producers, for example, will notice this in their profit & loss account in the short term. In addition, Ukraine is an important producer of feed maize and Russia of ammonia and other basic components of fertilizer. A price increase in these input costs for arable farming and animal husbandry can eventually lead to more price increases further down the chain.

US consumer prices rose so sharply in January that inflation in the United States has reached its highest level in about 40 years. According to new figures from the US government, life was on average 7.5 percent more expensive last month than a year ago. In December it was still 7 percent. As a result, inflation has picked up even harder than economists on average had expected.

Consumer prices in Curaçao continue to rise, according to the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS) reports. This is mainly due to the higher price of food, which became as much as 7 percent more expensive.

This is followed by liquor and tobacco at 6 percent and there is also a significant increase in petrol and water prices. In the first quarter of 2021, inflation was 2.9 percent. Since 2018, prices have been rising faster than in America and given the peg of the guilder to the US dollar, this means a deterioration of Curaçao’s competitiveness.

The restaurant sector will find it difficult to cope with these price increases. The sector is already seen as being expensive. It will therefore be difficult to adjust their prices as this can have a negative effect on their clients. Curaçao will also be seen as more and more expensive for tourists. In addition, KLM has already announced that ticket prices will become more expensive, which will certainly affect our tourism from Europe.

The CRA, therefore, believes that the government must now take swift action to absorb these price increases, albeit temporarily.

One can look at lowering excise duties, eliminating a link from OB, and lowering import duties. This allows you to maintain the current purchasing power, which is already low, and the population can still afford the minimum. The sector can then counteract the current price increase.

More info call: 5250033 – Mr. Martin den Dulk

