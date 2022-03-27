On March 17th and 18th, three employees of the Public Entity Saba (Harbor & Public Safety) and four members of the Saba Conservation Foundation attended an oil spill course in Sint Eustatius, Maritime, Oil terminal, and Stinipa Partners from Sint Maarten and Sint Eustatius also participated.

The course entailed giving knowledge about the various types of oil spills and tiers level that may occur at sea, how to utilize the equipment in case a tier 1 oil spill occurs, and hands-on training.

The course was informative and a great team-building experience”, attendee Bavpol Officer Thompson Thomas said.

Rijkswaterstaat organizes this course regularly to ensure harbor personnel knows how to use the equipment. In case of a minor (tier one) oil spill, Harbor personnel can deal with this themselves. For larger oil spills, there will be aid from Rijkswaterstaat.