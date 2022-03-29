GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Resultado Liga MCB Segundo Divishon

Resultado Liga MCB Segundo Divishon;
UD Tera Kòrá 4 – Inter Willemstad 0
E golnan a keda anotá pa Kenneth Kunst na 36 minüt
Brandon Ricardo na 53 i 75 minüt
Roshandell Kirindongo na 70 minüt
Atletiko Saliña 2 – Deportivo Sta Rosa 0
E golnan a keda anotá pa Thom Derks i Odair Mook
