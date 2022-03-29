GOBIERNU NOTISIA Resultado Liga MCB Segundo Divishon March 29, 2022 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Resultado Liga MCB Segundo Divishon; UD Tera Kòrá 4 – Inter Willemstad 0 E golnan a keda anotá pa Kenneth Kunst na 36 minüt Brandon Ricardo na 53 i 75 minüt Roshandell Kirindongo na 70 minüt Atletiko Saliña 2 – Deportivo Sta Rosa 0 E golnan a keda anotá pa Thom Derks i Odair Mook Share on: WhatsApp KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsFacebookWhatsAppTelegramMoreRedditTumblrPinterestPocketSkypeLike this:Like Loading...
