Curaçao Medical Center Kòrsou a ser skohe pa e edishon Aniversario di 2022 pa e Simposio di Pediatria medisinal di Emergensia kua a tuma lugá di 28 di mart pa 30 di mart.
Kòrsou a ser skohe pa e edishon Aniversario di 2022 pa e Simposio di Pediatria medisinal di Emergensia kua a tuma lugá di 28 di mart pa 30 di mart. E evento aki normalmente ta tuma lugá na Rotterdam, Hulanda.
E Simposio a wòrdu organisá dor di Pediatranan di tres hòspital inkluso Curaçao Medical Center (CMC), Erasmus MC/Sophia Children’s Hospital, i Maasstad Hospital. Personanan den sektor di kuido na Kòrsou, Hulanda, Sürnam, i Boneiru a partisipá na e seshon akí kaminda Pediatranan (L. Janssen, M. Manshande I G. Ecury-Goossen), i dòkter di Emergensia (V. Brown) huntu ku siruhano (D. Nellesteijn) di Curaçao Medical Center a kontribuí na e simposio dor di presentá i duna workshopnan interaktivo . E partisipantenan a keda enkantá ku e seshonnan.
Curaçao was chosen for the 2022 Anniversary edition of the Pediatric Emergency Medicine symposium that was held on March 28th through March 30th. This event usually takes place in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
The symposium was organized by pediatricians from three hospitals, including Curaçao Medical Center (CMC), ErasmusMC/Sophia Children’s Hospital, and Maasstad Hospital. Healthcare providers from Curaçao, the Netherlands, Suriname, and Bonaire attended the sessions where pediatricians (L. Janssen, M. Manshande and G. Ecury-Goossen), and emergency room physician (V. Brown) and a surgeon (D. Nellesteijn) from the Curaçao Medical Center contributed to the symposium in form of lectures and interactive workshops. These sessions were very well received by the participants.
